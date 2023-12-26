Hery Artist’s talent impresses children

This Saturday at Kids Land Behoririka, the children were enchanted by a unique meeting with Doda, the comedian puppet of the talented ventriloquist Hery Artist. This artist gives Doda the floor while creating the illusion that it is not he who speaks behind the puppet. His mastery of the art is reflected in the absence of movement of his mouth, creating a captivating experience for children where the voice seems to emanate directly from the puppet.

Two days before the Christmas celebration, this event offered little ones an exceptional opportunity to have fun and explore the fascinating world of ventriloquism, magic and humor. Nearly twenty children were captivated by the versatile talent of Hery Artist, who knew how to combine ventriloquism, humor and a touch of magic. They had the opportunity to ask questions to the mischievous puppet, Doda, revealing their curiosity about aspects such as her age, her favorite foods, and even her passions.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

