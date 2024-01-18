“He’s the best I’ve ever faced.”

#Hes #Ive #faced

The 2024 harvest of Major League Baseball It promises to be a high caliber show. The offseason movements have shielded the teams and New York Yankees con Juan Soto They seem, at least until now, to be the biggest beneficiaries in the balance of exchange.

The movements of Brian Cashman They were not only around the Quisqueyan. The Bronx Management also acquired the services of the always controversial, Marcus Stroman.

The former pitcher of Chicago Cubs agreed with New York Yankees for two seasons and $37 million. In principle, this union seems to be positive for all parties.

New York It is the most media city of the Big leaguesthe fans also play a fundamental role in all this since Stroman He loves to steal the spotlight. «I am someone who always wanted a challenge and someone who is always willing to face them. I think it’s a perfect combination.”commented on the matter.

«I’m not someone who shies away from being the center of attention or the pressure or the lights. I think a lot of guys would avoid coming to New York and playing for the Yankees for that reason. I feel like it brings out the best in me. me”added the right to SNY TV.

Furthermore, the law through videoconferencing was quick to talk about Juan Soto.

Marcus Stroman praised the work of Juan Soto

Stroman y Soto They are remembered together when they starred in a great moment in San Diego, while their former teams faced each other. The famous «shuffle» of Soto was parodied by Marcus Strooman after he struck out. The situation only generated smiles on both sides, and it remained to be remembered.

However, this situation did not go beyond that. Stroman He is faithfully respectful of the work of Juan Soto and this was confirmed in his speech on January 18.

«Juan Soto is the best hitter I have ever faced»he assured Marcus.

These are undoubtedly statements that raise the hopes of New York fans. In short, the relationship between players will be essential for the collective success of Yankees in MLB 2024and of Juan Soto con Marcus Stroman indicates that it will be one of the best.