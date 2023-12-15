Hey Meta! Thanks to AI, Ray-Ban smart glasses translate text and recognize objects – SMARTmania.cz

#Hey #Meta #RayBan #smart #glasses #translate #text #recognize #objects #SMARTmania.cz

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have learned to recognize objects and translate text

You activate the assistant with artificial intelligence by saying a command „Hey Meta“

However, we won’t get it just yet

We recently wrote an article about Meta introducing twenty new AI-powered features that will soon be available to try out on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. And now Zuckerberg has decided to launch Meta AI artificial intelligence for smart sunglasses, which the company presented in collaboration with Ray-Ban this September.

The glasses see what you see

“We’re launching an early access program for Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses customers to try out and provide feedback on upcoming features before they’re released. Starting today, customers who have signed up to the program will have access to new AI-powered multimodal feature testing.

Mark Zuckerberg presents Ray-Ban Meta glasses

You won’t just be able to talk to your glasses – the glasses will be able to understand what you see using a built-in camera. You can ask Meta AI to help you write a caption for a photo taken during a trip, or you can ask Meta AI to describe an object you’re holding in your hand.” says Meta in a press release.

In addition to these functions, these smart glasses will also have access to the Internet search engine Bing and will be able to answer you based on information obtained in real time. Meta boasts that users of its glasses will be able to ask questions about, for example, sports results, information about local monuments, restaurants, and the like.

Countless uses

Of course, this novelty has a huge number of uses, and it was Mark Zuckerberg who showed one of them on his Instagram, where he asked the glasses to help him choose pants to go with the shirt he was holding in his hand. And the glasses immediately responded with a description of the shirt and offered several suggestions of pants to go with it.

However, he also points out that these evaluations may not always be correct and users should not follow them blindly. In short, as we are used to with AI, common sense must be used. However, Meta promises that thanks to user feedback, its glasses will be able to get better and smarter over time.

But don’t get too excited just yet to try out these features on your next trip and impress your loved ones with your geographic knowledge. Unfortunately, all of these goodies are currently only available to a limited number of US users who sign up for the early access program. Maybe we will see it in Europe one day.

