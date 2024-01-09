#Hezbollah #Attacks #Israeli #Army #Base

Israel’s military security border fence is seen damaged after a Hezbollah rocket attack, on the hill occupied by the village of Kfar Chouba, southeast Lebanon, Sunday, (8/10/2023).

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BEIRUT — Hezbollah launches drone explosives to an Israeli army base in the north of the country. The Iran-backed group said the attack was part of a response to Israel’s recent killings in Lebanon. Meanwhile sources said three Hezbollah fighters were killed in the Israeli attack.

Hezbollah said the attack drone–drone which hit the Israeli army headquarters in Safed was a response to the death of Hamas deputy leader Saleh-Arouri in Beirut and a response to the killing of a Hezbollah commander on Monday (8/1/2024).

Sources said this was the first time Hezbollah had attacked Safed, which is located about 14 kilometers from the border. Hezbollah has been carrying out cross-border attacks on Israel for the last three months since Tel Aviv launched a military operation into Gaza in response to Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7.

On Tuesday (9/1/2024), an Israeli army spokesman said the northern base was hit by airstrikes but there was no damage or casualties. The spokesperson did not reveal exactly what the incident occurred.

More than 130 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Lebanon since the group opened cross-border fire into Israel, the worst confrontation between the two sides since the 2006 war. The violence forced tens of thousands of people to flee, and added to fears the conflict in Gaza is spreading across the region.

Sources said three Hezbollah fighters were killed when an Israeli strike hit their car in the town of Ghandouriyeh in southern Lebanon. The three people have not been identified.

In a statement the Israeli military said its air force struck Israeli targets in Kila, apparently referring to the village of Kfar Kila on the Lebanese border. The military also said it attacked a Hezbollah drone squad in southern Lebanon.

In a televised address this Tuesday, Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem said his group did not want to expand the war into Lebanon. “But if Israel expands it, it is inevitable that the response will be maximum to contain Israel,” he said.

