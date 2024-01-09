Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Army Base

#Hezbollah #Attacks #Israeli #Army #Base

Israel’s military security border fence is seen damaged after a Hezbollah rocket attack, on the hill occupied by the village of Kfar Chouba, southeast Lebanon, Sunday, (8/10/2023).

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BEIRUT — Hezbollah launches drone explosives to an Israeli army base in the north of the country. The Iran-backed group said the attack was part of a response to Israel’s recent killings in Lebanon. Meanwhile sources said three Hezbollah fighters were killed in the Israeli attack.

Hezbollah said the attack dronedrone which hit the Israeli army headquarters in Safed was a response to the death of Hamas deputy leader Saleh-Arouri in Beirut and a response to the killing of a Hezbollah commander on Monday (8/1/2024).

Sources said this was the first time Hezbollah had attacked Safed, which is located about 14 kilometers from the border. Hezbollah has been carrying out cross-border attacks on Israel for the last three months since Tel Aviv launched a military operation into Gaza in response to Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7.

On Tuesday (9/1/2024), an Israeli army spokesman said the northern base was hit by airstrikes but there was no damage or casualties. The spokesperson did not reveal exactly what the incident occurred.

More than 130 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Lebanon since the group opened cross-border fire into Israel, the worst confrontation between the two sides since the 2006 war. The violence forced tens of thousands of people to flee, and added to fears the conflict in Gaza is spreading across the region.

Also Read:  FOR A SEAMLESS PARTY

Sources said three Hezbollah fighters were killed when an Israeli strike hit their car in the town of Ghandouriyeh in southern Lebanon. The three people have not been identified.

In a statement the Israeli military said its air force struck Israeli targets in Kila, apparently referring to the village of Kfar Kila on the Lebanese border. The military also said it attacked a Hezbollah drone squad in southern Lebanon.

In a televised address this Tuesday, Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem said his group did not want to expand the war into Lebanon. “But if Israel expands it, it is inevitable that the response will be maximum to contain Israel,” he said.

sumber :

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What is it and what symptoms can I get?
What is it and what symptoms can I get?
Posted on
received 100 gigabytes of Russian military secrets worth $1.5 billion dollars
received 100 gigabytes of Russian military secrets worth $1.5 billion dollars
Posted on
However, holidays from ZUS for entrepreneurs are shorter. Donald Tusk provided details of the draft bill
However, holidays from ZUS for entrepreneurs are shorter. Donald Tusk provided details of the draft bill
Posted on
Major surprise on the Transilvania Highway: the Turks want to build two mega-viaducts on the section where UMB works / the Romanians have not even submitted an offer
Major surprise on the Transilvania Highway: the Turks want to build two mega-viaducts on the section where UMB works / the Romanians have not even submitted an offer
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News