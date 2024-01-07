Hezbollah Fires 62 Missiles at Israeli Air Reconnaissance Base

#Hezbollah #Fires #Missiles #Israeli #Air #Reconnaissance #Base

Smoke rises after a missile attack by Hezbollah on an Israeli air reconnaissance base near the Lebanese border, January 6, 2024. Photo/X

BEIRUT – Hezbollah said on Saturday (6/1/2024) that it fired 62 missiles at an Israeli air surveillance base near the Lebanese border.

The attack was an “initial response” to the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut earlier this week, according to the Lebanese fighter.

Warnings of incoming rockets sounded across northern Israel on Saturday as dozens of missiles hit a base atop Mount Meron, the highest peak in Israeli territory outside the Golan Heights.

The base is home to radar stations and surveillance equipment used to direct Israeli warplanes over Lebanon and parts of Syria, and to intercept communications from both countries.

“As part of the initial response to the crime of assassination of the great leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri… the Islamic resistance targeted the Meron air control base with 62 missiles of various types,” stressed the Hezbollah statement.

The Lebanese paramilitary group described, “The Meron base is the only center of administration, monitoring and air control north of the usurper entity (Israel), without which Israel has no alternative.”

Israeli colonial forces (IDF) claimed 40 missiles were fired at the base. It was not stated whether the attack caused casualties or not.

Hezbollah said the attack had caused “direct hits and injuries”. The IDF said it launched airstrikes on launch sites in southern Lebanon in response.