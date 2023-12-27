Hezbollah Launches Wave of 30 Missiles at Kiryat Shmona City, Ready to Attack Israel All-Out

#Hezbollah #Launches #Wave #Missiles #Kiryat #Shmona #City #Ready #Attack #Israel #AllOut

Hezbollah Launches 30 Missiles at Kiryat Shmona City, Ready to Attack Israel All-Out

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The Lebanese resistance militia group, Hezbollah, claimed responsibility for firing a barrage of rockets at the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

In a statement, Hezbollah claimed to have launched 30 rockets at Kiryat Shmona.

This attack was said to be in response to a previous attack by the Israeli army (IDF) on a house in the village of Bint Jbeil, Lebanon.

Also read: Ignore the US, Israel wants to attack Lebanon: Hezbollah has 150 thousand missiles, the IDF is not ready for a multifront war

According to local authorities in Kiryat Shmona, at least 11 rockets were fired at the Israeli town.

Times of Israel reported that four Hezbollah missiles hit targets in the city, causing damage to homes and infrastructure.

“Three rockets were also intercepted by Iron Dome, and the rest landed in an open area,” local officials in Kiryat Shmona were reported as saying by the media.

Israeli soldiers change positions during an exercise in the annexed Golan Heights on November 9, 2023, amid rising cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as fighting continues in the south with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) (AFP/JALAA MAREY)Ready for All-Out War

Hezbollah stated that it was ready to fight against Israel in Lebanon until the end.

Apart from being a form of solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian liberation militia in Gaza, Hamas, this Hezbollah attack is claimed to be an escalation of the conflict that has occurred on the border of the two countries for years.

Hezbollah claims to be ready to fight to help Hamas, which since October 7 has been trying to survive Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza.

Hezbollah’s attack is considered to have broken the IDF’s concentration by opening a new war front on the northern border of the Zionist state.

Also read: Israel Strengthens Northern Front, Hezbollah Attacks New IDF Command Headquarters Using Combat Drones

Shortly after the October 7 Hamas attack which killed 1,200 Israeli civilians, Hezbollah apparently approached the Gaza-based Islamic organization.

Nawaf al-Moussawi, a member of Shiite Hezbollah in the Lebanese parliament, said his group was offering assistance.

“We ask our brothers in Gaza, ‘what can we do?’ If we start an all-out war in Lebanon, will this stop the fighting in Gaza or not?” al-Moussawi said in an interview broadcast on Al-Manar TV, Hezbollah’s official channel.