Hezbollah Leader Will Revenge Death of Hamas Figure: We Will Not Remain Silent

The leader of the Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, issued another statement regarding the death of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri. Nasarallah said that his party would avenge the death of Arouri, who was allegedly killed by Israel.

“A response will definitely come. We cannot remain silent about violations of this magnitude because this means that all of Lebanon will be exposed,” said Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech as reported by AFP, Saturday (6/1/2024).

Nasrallah’s statement is the second time he has commented since Arouri’s death on Tuesday (2/1). Nasrallah said Hezbollah immediately provided a concrete response on the battlefield.

“The decision is now in the hands of the battlefield,” he said.

“Fighters from all border regions… will be the ones responding to dangerous violations on the (southern) outskirts (of Beirut),” he added.

Arouri, killed in a missile attack widely attributed to Israel, was the most high-profile Hamas figure killed in the war. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack but a US defense official told AFP on Wednesday that Israel carried out the attack.

In his speech on Wednesday (3/1), Nasrallah had warned Israel against launching a war against Lebanon and threatened that the group’s response would be “without limits”. Hezbollah and its arch enemy Israel have exchanged almost daily cross-border fire since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, but Arouri’s killing has raised fears of an escalation.

