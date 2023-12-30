#Hezbollah #Releases #Video #AntiTank #Rocket #Hitting #IDF #Soldiers #Frustrates #Israeli #Settlers #Border

Hezbollah Releases Video of Anti-Tank Rocket Hitting IDF Soldiers, Frustrates Israeli Settlers on the Border

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The Lebanese Resistance Militia, Hezbollah released footage on Tuesday (26/12/2023) showing members of their forces targeting Israeli occupation troops.

The attack using anti-tank rockets took place on the “Dovev” farm near the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

The footage shows a group of Israeli soldiers inside one of the farms in “Dovev” in the eastern sector.

Also read: IDF Prepares Cross-Border Attacks on Lebanon, Hezbollah: Israel is a Paper Tiger Targeting Civilians

Hezbollah militia also shared footage of an attack targeting the “Ramot Naftali” settlement, built on the ruins of the village of al-Nabi Yusha’ in Israeli-occupied Lebanon.

It is claimed that the Hezbollah attack resulted in direct casualties among the Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement, Hezbollah emphasized that, to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance, its fighters carried out nine operations against Israeli occupation military positions and deployments on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

The Israeli occupation military confirmed that nine Israeli soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, in a missile attack on the Israeli “Shomera” settlement in the Israeli-occupied northern Palestinian territory.

“One Israeli soldier was reported to be in critical condition, while the condition of the rest ranged between light and moderate, Israeli media reported.

Frustrated Israeli Settlers

Previously, also on Tuesday, Israeli media reported that 15 Israeli officers and soldiers had been killed along the northern border of the occupied Palestinian territories with Lebanon since October 7.

One of the IDF soldiers’ casualties included an Israeli sergeant who was wounded last week by anti-tank fire.

Hundreds of Israeli settlers in the north protested the situation along the border with Lebanon, demanding changes to conditions there, according to Israeli media reports.

Also read: Hezbollah vs IDF battle is fierce in South Lebanon, Israeli settlements in the north are now empty

A correspondent Channel 12 Israel reported that roads in northern Israel were closed around the clock for fear of Hezbollah rocket attacks.

The report added that the situation there is getting worse and routines there are becoming more complicated.

The correspondent said that the authorities in the region are reportedly very frustrated over the current situation.

(oln/almydn/*)