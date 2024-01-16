Hidden-connector ‘cableless’ enclosures at CES 2024

#Hiddenconnector #cableless #enclosures #CES

After Gigabyte proved with its experimental Project Stealth that a build becomes much more beautiful if you don’t see the cables, several manufacturers presented their concepts for a ‘cable-free’ PC at the Computex. At the CES fair we will see for the first time motherboards and cabinets that will actually come onto the market in large numbers. In this article we look at the ‘cableless’ motherboards and cases from ASUS, MSI, Corsair, Cooler Master, InWin and Thermaltake.

ASUS: motherboards, cases and video cards

ASUS is without a doubt the manufacturer that focuses most on the ‘cable-free’ concept. At the CES fair, the brand not only showed motherboards and housings that are suitable for ‘BTF’, but also video cards. Back To Future is ASUS’ name for products that hide the cables through the back.

The first products are part of the TUF Gaming series. The TUF Gaming Z790-BTF WiFi motherboard has all connectors at the back and has a special power slot in line with the PCIe x16 slot for your video card. The RTX 4070 Ti Super TUF Gaming BTF White Edition, also shown, plugs in there for its power supply; This card no longer has loose power connections at the top of the card. There will also be a matching case with the necessary holes in the motherboard tray for the connectors at the rear, namely the TUF Gaming GT302 BTF. This cabinet not only has holes for ATX motherboards, but is also prepared for any future Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX boards with the BTF concept.

ASUS TUF BTF

Under its ROG brand name, ASUS makes the same adjustments to more luxurious hardware. In the ROG Hyperion GR701 BTF, the manufacturer showed a ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF motherboard and a ROG RTX 4090 Strix BTF video card. The high power consumption of that video card is not a problem, because the slot connector used can handle up to 600W of power.

ASUS RTX 4090 BTF with slot connector for power supply

ASUS plans to release the BTF products shown at the end of the first quarter.

MSI: cases and motherboards in multiple sizes

MSI is also taking major steps in the field of ‘cableless’ PCs and is releasing its suitable products under the name Project Zero. At CES, the manufacturer showed its existing Micro-ATX models with the AMD B650 and Intel B760 chipsets, and a new ATX model with the Intel Z790 chipset. Just like with ASUS, all connectors are on the back, but the slot connection for the power supply to the video card is not yet available at MSI.

The three MSI Project Zero motherboards, with the new Z790-ATX model on the right

In addition to motherboards, MSI also showed three cases compatible with Project Zero. The top model is the MEG Maestro 700L PZ, with a dual-chamber design and curved glass covering both the front and side of the case.

MSI MEG Maestro 700L PZ

The smaller MAG Pano 100L PZ also has a two-compartment design, allowing 9cm of space for cables behind the motherboard. This model has passthrough holes for both ATX and Micro-ATX motherboards and has three sections of glass, with a corner piece between the front and sides. It will be sold from March and will cost around $120, but for that amount you won’t get any fans.

Finally, there is the MAG Pano M100R PZ, which can only accommodate Micro-ATX motherboards. This cabinet also has a more traditional layout with only 3.3 cm of space for cable management. However, the characteristic three-piece glass of the larger Pano cabinet has remained.

MSI MAG Pano M100R PZ

It is striking that competitor Gigabyte, which virtually invented this concept with its Project Stealth, did not show any products for this ‘cable-free’ concept at its CES booth.