Hierro got rid of Luis Puente for bad attitudes

#Hierro #rid #Luis #Puente #bad #attitudes

Liga MX

The youthful striker who was one of the jewels of the Guadalajara youth team, would have left the fold due to issues that could not be corrected in the Flock.

© JAM MEDIA/IMAGO 7Fernando Hierro got rid of Luis Puente for bad attitude

Luis Puente He was one of the most important promises that the Chivas youth team had in recent years; However, everything indicates that the forward will leave the Flock to be part of Pachuca starting next Clausura 2024 because he would have entered the negotiation for José Castillo.

Although Neither Guadalajara nor Los Tuzos have made the transfer official of the youthful scorer, various red and white fans have expressed their iDissatisfaction due to the conditions that were noticeable to the forward; However, Fernando Hierro and company had a reason to include him in the negotiation.

The TV Azteca communicator, Alejandro Ramírez, revealed that the exit from Puente del Rebaño It was due to issues of bad behavior that the footballer began to present for several months where he did not take proper care of himself physically and began to have attitudes that were not liked within the institution.

“When he left Verde Valle and a relative went to live with him, He confused freedom with debauchery, So they didn’t like that anymore. The constant injuries of “x” or “z” and I am not referring to the serious ones he suffered, but to others, which were due to issues of not taking special care. They could not control it and that is what is unofficially known about the subject,” the communicator explained through his YouTube channel.

It must be remembered that in The Flock is prioritizing the issue of professionalismhence They do not want to have problems of indiscipline from basic forces players, so it would have been an additional reason for Fernando Hierro to make this controversial decision.

How was the negotiation between Chivas and Pachuca?

The first reports indicate that Guadalajara had to dpart with about 2.5 million dollars plus Luis Puente’s letter to be able to close the hiring of José Castillo, a footballer who can play as a center back or right back.

Survey What should Chivas have done with Luis Puente?

What should Chivas have done with Luis Puente?

Send him on loan to another club

205 PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY VOTED

When does Chivas’ participation in Clausura 2024 begin?

After Liga MX made the competition calendar official, it was confirmed that the Guadalajara will make his presentation at the next tournament on the day Saturday, January 13 on the Akron Stadium field, day in which they receive Santos Laguna.