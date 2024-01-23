HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE – Florent Rakotoarisoa calls for the application of the law

The president of the HCC opens the abscess about the HCJ.

The president of the HCC instructs the National Assembly. He accuses him of being a brake on the application of the law against senior state officials.

Wobbly. This is how Florent Rakotoarisoa, president of the High Constitutional Court (HCC), describes the fight against corruption. This is due to the lack of prosecution of senior figures involved in corruption charges.

By senior personalities, the head of the HCC means those who are liable to trial before the High Court of Justice (HCJ), as provided for in the Constitution. “The anti-corruption structure is complete. All entities within this structure are doing their job. The only downside is that there is no file that reaches the level of the HCJ,” regrets the President of the Court of Ambohidahy, yesterday, after a meeting with retired general Richard Ravalomanana , President of the Senate.

The strong man of the Upper House, accompanied by his close collaborators and some senators, made their declaration of assets to the HCC in Ambohidahy yesterday. The opportunity for Florent Rakotoarisoa to bluntly attack the National Assembly as a “blocking factor” in the application of the law against high-ranking personalities who can be brought before the HC.

Brake

According to the Constitution, in fact, the President of the Republic, the presidents of the Parliamentary Assemblies, the Prime Minister and other members of the government, as well as the president of the HCC are liable before the HCJ. Their indictment before this Court emanates from the National Assembly.

“The HCJ has been in place for five years, but it has nothing to do. The reason is that each time an indictment file is heard before the Lower House, the quorum allowing its adoption is never reached,” asserts Florent Rakotoarisoa. He adds, “there should be no exceptions in the application of the law.”

With the oath taken by each member of the government before taking office, the charge launched by the president of the HCC against the institution of Tsimbazaza yesterday takes on its full meaning. Ministers pledged to submit to legal sanctions in cases of corruption. However, this absence of prosecution before the HCJ, at least until now, constitutes a brake on the application of the law.