HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE – Keron Idealson corroborates Florent Rakotoarisoa’s version

The processing of indictment files against senior state officials is slowed down at the level of deputies of the National Assembly. The stagnation does not come from the High Court of Justice. These are the words of MP Keron Idealson, chairman of the Legal Commission within the Lower House and representative of the Chamber at the High Court of Justice, yesterday on the telephone.

The deputy elected to Ampanihy West therefore aligns himself with the version of Florent Rakotoarisoa, president of the High Constitutional Court, who, the day before yesterday, deplored the slowdown in the indictment procedure in the National Assembly. However, Keron Idealson will not venture to give the reasons for this slowdown and simply confines himself to his role as president of the Legal Commission.

The minimum number of deputies present in session to rule on a case remains until now the reason for the slowdown in the work of the High Court of Justice for five years. This is the reason put forward by Florent Rakotoarisoa the day before yesterday in Ambohidahy. Indeed, the case of the High Court of Justice is not a special case given that several of the files submitted to the National Assembly are adjourned because the quorum is not reached by the deputies.

The history of the Lower House establishes that the high rate of absenteeism of deputies during sessions is one of the reasons why the quorum is not reached. The last session from October to December proves the facts with certain parliamentarians who were not seen around the Tsimbazaza Palace during the sixty days of the session while major decisions were taken by their peers. Until now, no senior official has been brought before the court despite several indictments.

Such a situation will be unprecedented in the country if, in other more industrialized countries, the indictment and trial of a senior state official are commonplace in the event of an offense committed within the framework of his functions.

Ravo Andriantsalama