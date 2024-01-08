High electricity bill because of the computer? Infallible ways to save

#High #electricity #bill #computer #Infallible #ways #save

Computers can involve very high electricity costs. There are tricks to avoid paying staggering bills, let’s see which ones.

Even a normal computer can pollute and consume a large amount of electricity.

What impact does the computer have on the bill? – InformazioneOggi.it

Usually, if operated for at least nine hours a day, uses up to 175 kWh in a year. Luckily there are some useful and effective tricks that allow you to save a lot of money, especially for those who are forced to use the PC to work.

First of all, computers are equipped with an “energy saving” option, accessible via the battery icon. In the energy saving settings, hard disk spin down (slowing down) functions are available, which allow you to reduce consumption by up to 90%.

Some computer models they have the CPU power monitoring setting depending on the processor load.

Deactivating the screensaver is very useful for saving money. Contrary to what one might think, standby also causes considerable energy expenditure. For this reason, you should always turn off your computer if you are not using it; in this way, bill costs will be reduced by 30%, for a total of approximately 250 euros per year.

It is essential to unplug when the computer is not active, because it can absorb electrical power even when it is not turned on. You can use a multi socket equipped with a switch, which also allows you to turn off any other devices connected to the computer (modem, printer, speakers, scanner).

Finally, we recommend that reduce the screen brightness.

Desktop or laptop computer, which consumes more? Choice is fundamental

Those who cannot put into practice the advice we have just proposed and are forced to use the computer for many hours a day, can save money by buying a laptopwhich consumes much less than fixed devices.

Do you consume more than a desktop or laptop computer? – InformazioneOggi.it

The saving is due to the materials used. The internal elements of laptops are fewer than those of desktop computers and, furthermore, laptops are not equipped with external devices that consume energy.

To understand the real difference between desktop and laptop computers in terms of energy consumption, it is useful to analyze in detail the cost items present in the bill. For a laptop, the average consumption ranges from 20 to 50 W, but can extend up to 130 W. Desktop computers, on the other hand, consume from 60-70 W up to 250 W; just think that a single monitor, if LED, wastes almost 70 W, while the video card wastes up to 100 W.