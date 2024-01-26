High levels of “good” cholesterol linked to increased risk of dementia

#High #levels #good #cholesterol #linked #increased #risk #dementia

For years, high levels of “good” cholesterol have been considered good for the heart and linked to a reduced risk of disease. But new research suggests it’s possible to have too much of a good thing when it comes to health.

A new study finds that very high levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol may be associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia. As counterintuitive as it may seem, older people with the highest levels of this type of cholesterol were significantly more likely to develop dementia than those with more moderate levels.

Although more research is needed, these findings caution against the assumption that it is always best to raise HDL levels as much as possible, and indicate that maintaining cholesterol balance may be key to healthy aging.

Why we need cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fatty substance essential for maintaining cellular health, producing hormones and metabolizing vitamin D to boost immunity. Although we consume cholesterol through our diet, our bodies produce most of the cholesterol we need. More precisely, the liver and intestines produce approximately 80% of the cholesterol necessary for the proper functioning of the body.

Cholesterol comes in two main forms: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is the “bad” cholesterol that can lead to dangerous buildup in the arteries; High-density lipoproteins (HDL) are considered the “good” cholesterol that carries excess cholesterol to the liver for elimination from the body. HDL may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Although high HDL is generally considered universally positive, recent research suggests that excessive amounts of this beneficial substance can potentially put health at risk.

Very high levels of “good” cholesterol are linked to a 42% risk of dementia

A new study published in The Lancet Regional Health-Western Pacific analyzed data from 18,668 people aged over 65 who participated in the ASPREE (Aspirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly) trial.

The results link very high HDL cholesterol levels to a 42% increased risk of dementia in adults over 75 years old. The optimal level for this age group is 60 to 80 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). The study also showed that participants with HDL levels above 80 mg/dL had a 27% higher risk of dementia overall. It is important to note, however, that such high HDL levels are usually due to genetic reasons and are not a cause for concern for most people.

“If we know that HDL cholesterol is important for cardiovascular health, this study suggests that we need further research to understand the role of very high HDL cholesterol in the context of brain health,” said in a statement from press Monira Hussain, first author and senior research fellow at Monash University’s School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Work is underway to understand the links between cholesterol levels and dementia, Heather Snyder, vice president of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer’s Association, told The Epoch Times.

The association highlighted by the new study appears independent of other dementia risk factors and known genetic factors, she added. However, more research is needed to determine whether very high HDL contributes directly to dementia or indicates other age-related changes.

More evidence linking high HDL to dementia

A study published in 2023 in the journal Neurology confirms that balancing HDL cholesterol levels is essential for health. The study tracked more than 184,000 California residents ages 55 and older using health surveys between 2002 and 2007, then followed them for an additional nine years on average using their medical records.

During this period, approximately 25,000 participants were diagnosed with dementia. Surprisingly, people with the highest HDL levels (at least 65 mg/dL) had a 15% higher rate of dementia than the group with an average HDL level of 53.7 mg/dL. . People with the lowest rates only experienced a 7% increase compared to the average group.

“The increase in dementia risk with both high and low levels of HDL cholesterol was unexpected, but these increases are small and their clinical significance is uncertain,” said Maria Glymour, professor and chair of the university’s department of epidemiology. of Boston and author of the study, in a press release. “In contrast, we found no association between LDL cholesterol and dementia risk in the entire study cohort,” she added. She notes that these findings add to evidence that HDL cholesterol has complex links to dementia, much like the links observed with heart disease and cancer.

What is vital for preserving brain function?

Scientific evidence continues to show that vascular factors, including stroke, contribute to cognitive impairment. Insufficient blood circulation due to cardiovascular problems can have significant impacts on the brain and body.

Although the diseases that cause dementia are complex and interrelated, research is increasingly highlighting the importance of vascular health for maintaining cognitive health into old age, according to Heather Snyder.

Lifestyle changes to support brain health can be made now, even while research on these links advances, she noted, citing the Alzheimer’s Association’s 10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain . These include:

• Be more active: Regularly engage in exercises that raise your heart rate and increase blood flow to the brain and body, such as walking, dancing, or gardening. Look to incorporate more movement into your daily routine.

• Do not smoke: If you smoke, you must stop smoking to reduce the risk of cognitive decline to the level of people who have never smoked. “It’s never too late to quit,” Heather Snyder said.

• Control your blood pressure: Control high blood pressure by taking medications, diet, and exercise. If you have high blood pressure, you need to work with your doctor to lower it.

• Managing diabetes: Type 2 diabetes can be avoided or controlled by eating healthier, increasing physical activity and taking medication, if necessary.

• Eat healthily: a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats helps reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Favor whole foods, unprocessed or minimally processed, low in saturated fats, sodium and added sugars.

• Maintain a healthy weight: Aim for a healthy weight through exercise and healthy eating. Talk to your doctor about your optimal weight.

