High screen explosion and water grabbing chaos! High market control “The diversion outlet was maliciously blocked” The two sides fought and the Water Resources Department responded | Life | CTWANT

The Gao City Government clarified that it had not changed the route of the Dajin water intake of Zhuokou River without authorization. (Photo/Provided by Gao City Government)

Kaohsiung City does not have a large reservoir and has long relied on the Gaoping Creek barrage for water. Unexpectedly, the Pingtung Management Office of the Agriculture and Water Resources Administration of the Ministry of Agriculture recently reported that dikes were being built on the Zhuokou Creek upstream of the Gaoping Creek, causing the diversion of Kaohsiung’s waterway to be blocked. The Pingtung Gaoshu Township Office accused the Gaoshu City Government of a sudden plan to change the water course at the Dajin water intake, seriously affecting the irrigation flow within the territory and endangering farmers’ livelihoods. In this regard, the Water Resources Department emphasized that the water supply in the Gaoping area is stable and a coordination meeting will be held tomorrow to deal with the issue.

The Gaoshu Township Office stated that the Gaoshu City Government has recently planned to change the water flow channel at the water intake near Dajin Bridge. It is currently in the dry season. The Dajin Water Intake is an important water source for agricultural irrigation in the Gaoshu Plain, especially now during the peak period for taro, vegetable and fruit irrigation. The Kaohsiung City Government’s move could not increase the water flow to Kaohsiung, but it seriously affected the local irrigation flow. Therefore, the township office held on-site consultations with the Water Resources Department, Kaohsiung City Government, Pingxian County Government and other units on the 19th, but no consensus was reached.

Regarding the report in the Pingtung Gaoshu Township Office that the Kaohsiung City Government arbitrarily changed the water intake route of Zhuokou Creek next to the Dajin Bridge, the Kaohsiung City Water Conservancy Bureau clarified that the Kaohsiung City Government has not arbitrarily changed the water route of Zhuokou Creek. The original water outlet flows to the Kaohsiung end. The waterway was maliciously blocked by the construction of earth embankments, so relevant units were invited to the site for investigation and consultation.

The Water Conservancy Bureau explained that before the diversion measures were negotiated and reached a consensus on December 23, 2019, the conclusions were recorded. When the Pingtung Management Office of the Farmland and Water Conservancy Department of the Ministry of Agriculture needs to enter the water intake of Zhuokou Creek for embankment construction, all units must be notified. Consultation and negotiation; however, when various agencies were invited to conduct on-site surveys on January 19, 2013, it was found that the diversion point had been blocked by earth and rock embankments, and the water could not flow to Kaohsiung. However, the Kaohsiung City Government was not informed; therefore, relevant units were invited to negotiate on the same day to ensure that all considerations were taken into account. The rights to draw water between Pingtung County and Kaohsiung City will be further negotiated in the future.

In response to the Kaohsiung City Government’s statement, the Pingtung Management Office of the Agriculture and Water Resources Department emphasized that the Pingtung Management Office has the legal water intake rights of the Dajin water intake to obtain the water sources needed by Pingtung County, and the rest will flow to Kaohsiung City and is located at the diversion point The earthen embankment was already there, and the screen pipe was not raised or blocked maliciously. It is speculated that it may be because it is the dry season and the water level dropped, causing the visual gap.

The Gaoshu Township Office responded that it opposed the Gaoshu Municipal Government’s unauthorized construction and changes to the Dajin Bridge sewer channel before reaching a consensus, which endangers the livelihood of farmers in Gaoshu. If the Gaoshu Municipal Government insists on construction, the Township Office, the Township Congress, and the Agriculture and Water Resources Department will screen the management. The general will fight to the end to defend the rights of farmers. The Water Resources Department pointed out that although the Zhuokou River has entered the dry season, the flow rate is similar to the same period in previous years. The water supply in the Gaoping area is normal. The screen pipe office of the Agriculture and Water Resources Department can divert up to 2.33CMS of water according to law. If there is insufficient water in the irrigation area, you should save it yourself or use another one. We will look for water sources and a coordination meeting will be held tomorrow to deal with it.