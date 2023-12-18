High spread of respiratory viruses – more people in the risk group need to top up their vaccine coverage

#High #spread #respiratory #viruses #people #risk #group #top #vaccine #coverage

In Region Örebro County, 68 percent of all people over the age of 65 have so far been vaccinated against covid-19 and a high percentage have also been vaccinated against influenza.

– It is good that many people have been vaccinated, says infectious disease doctor Gunlög Rasmussen. At the same time, 3 out of 10 over 65s have not been vaccinated and therefore lack sufficient protection against serious illness, complications and death. Getting vaccinated also means a reduced risk of needing inpatient care.

Need to top up every season

People who belong to a risk group need to top up their protection against covid-19 during the current season, even if they have taken several doses of vaccine previously.

– This also applies to vaccination against influenza, which needs to be taken before every winter, explains Gunlög Rasmussen. Vaccines against covid-19 and influenza can also be given at the same time.

Common symptoms of both flu and covid-19 are fever, body aches, cough and runny nose. For most people, the infection goes away after about a week, but some are at risk of becoming more seriously ill.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RS virus) can cause serious illness among infants with difficulty breathing, cough and need for hospital care. Even older people can become seriously ill, while the RS virus in older children and adults usually causes a common cold.

“Take into account those who may become seriously ill”

It is important to show consideration for those who are at risk of becoming more seriously ill, such as the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and children under 6 months.

– It is about simple and clear advice such as staying at home if you are sick with a fever or clear symptoms of a respiratory infection, to cough and sneeze into the crook of your arm and to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, concludes Gunlög Rasmussen.

How to protect yourself and others against winter infections:



Vaccinate yourself against covid-19 and influenza if you belong to a risk group

Vaccination is the best protection against serious illness and death.

Stay home if you are sick

Stay at home if you are sick with a fever or if you have clear symptoms of a respiratory infection. The risk of infection spreading is highest at the beginning of the course of the disease. After a few days, there is less risk that you will become infected.

Think about who you meet

If you are sick with a fever or have symptoms of a respiratory infection, it is important to show extra consideration to people who are at risk of becoming seriously ill, for example elderly people, people with weakened immune systems and the very youngest children under 6 months.

Coughing and sneezing in the crook of the arm

Huff and sneeze into the crook of your arm or into a tissue that you then throw away

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. You can also use hand sanitizer, but it doesn’t help against all viruses and bacteria.

