High tension on the Streif – Sarazzin with a fabulous time

#High #tension #Streif #Sarazzin #fabulous #time

Home page

Sport

Winter sports

By: Sascha Mehr

PrintShare

The Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin won the first descent on the Streif. Who will win the second race in Kitzbühel? The live ticker.

First descent in Kitzbühel: Cyprien Sarrazin wins

Departure in Kitzbühel: Will Dominator Marco Odermatt strike back?

This live ticker is constantly updated

13 – Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT): He is the hope of Austria, but he too is already far behind. This shows once again how strong Sarazzin was today. A mistake at the end costs speed and as a result he misses out on a possible podium finish in fourth place

12 – James Crawford (CAN): The Canadian drives decently, but without much risk. Crawford confirms his poor form and has nothing to do with the outcome of the race. Ninth place at the finish after twelve starters is not his. Claim

Departure from Kitzbühel: Paris cannot endanger Sarazzin

11 – Dominik Paris (ITA): The next Italian who wants to have a say in the victory. Can he endanger Sarazzine? No, the first intermediate times say something different. 1.44 seconds behind at the finish meant third place temporarily.

10 – Florian Schieder (ITA): A big mistake from yesterday’s runner-up right at the beginning. 1.72 seconds behind in the first split is a lot of wood. Third place behind the top duo, but in the end the gap is huge to Sarazzin and Odermatt.

9 – Bryce Bennett (USA): The winner of Val Gardena is not coping well with the icy slopes today and is in last place. Disappointing performance from the American, who can ski much better than he just showed.

8 – Cyprien Sarrazin (FRA): It goes very fast. Yesterday’s winner is suddenly even faster than Odermatt in the first intermediate time. Incredible! Sarrazin is 0.91 seconds ahead of Odermatt. Is this already the winning time? The Swiss no longer understands the fact that his great time was so clearly undercut.

Departure from Kitzbühel: Odermatt with a strong time

7 – Marco Odermatt (SUI): Now one of the big favorites today. Odermatt with a perfect first jump, but he also gets out wide but stays on the move. The Swiss with a very strong intermediate time could be enough to take the lead in the end. Incredible performance from Odermatt, who clocked 1:53.87.

6 – Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA): Yesterday he had a strong race and today things are going well for the American. Ryan Cochran-Siegle risks everything and takes a narrow lead.

5 – Justin Murisier (SUI): Odermatt’s buddy comes out wide, he can’t hold the line. He has to push harder and loses a lot of time as a result. In the lower section he goes “all in” and comes to the front again. At the finish he only had to admit defeat to Hemetsberger.

4 – Adrien Theaux (FRA): The first Frenchman started today. “He didn’t manage to put pressure on the skis,” says Felix Neureuther after the first section. Nevertheless, he is in the lead for a while. But the mistakes keep piling up – third place in the end.

3 – Romed Baumann (GER): The veteran in the German team is in the starting box. Right at the beginning he makes a big mistake that costs him a lot of time. In the middle section he works up slightly again, but then loses a lot again. At the finish there is a gap of 0.73 seconds.

2 – Daniel Hemetsberger (AUT): He is in a bit of poor health and also has knee problems. He is chasing Sander’s time and is easily in the lead.

1 – Andreas Sander (GER): The German is making the start on the Streif today. He has a few problems on the extremely icy slope. The finish is 1:55.50. Now we just have to wait and see what this time is worth.

+++ 11.20 a.m: The voltage increases. It starts in ten minutes and the weather in Kitzbühel is playing along. “It’s the most important ski race in the world and I already have goosebumps,” says Felix Neureuther on ARD. Incidentally, Thomas Dreßen starts his last race with number 31.

Departure in Kitzbühel: Last race for Dreßen

+++ 11.05 a.m: It will certainly be a highly emotional day for Thomas Dreßen, who is ending his career after today’s race. “It’s just that it’s not physically possible to be at the front. Of course, the decision wasn’t easy for me,” said the 30-year-old. But he wants to enjoy his last time on the Streif again.

Update from January 20th, 10:43 a.m: The race is completely sold out. Felix Neureuther believes it will be an exciting race because several drivers have what it takes to win. In addition to Marco Odermatt, the former slalom rider Dominik names Paris (Italy) and the Austrians.

First report: Kitzbühel – We continue with the second race on the famous Streif. For the third time in a row, two runs will take place on the famous route in Kitzbühel. For spectators, this is certainly one of the highlights of the winter, but athletes and experts complain about the high level of stress.

Departure in Kitzbühel: Will Odermatt strike back in the second race?

The start of the first ski run on the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel had to be postponed on Friday. Due to light snowfall and poor visibility, the race originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. was postponed by an hour, as the world association Fis announced. In the end, Cyprien Sarrazin took the win.

The Frenchman won by a narrow margin ahead of the Italian Florian Schieder, who was only 0.05 seconds slower. Marco Odermatt from Switzerland (+0.34), who has already celebrated seven wins this season, had to be content with third place this time. In the second race on the Streif, the Dominator will attack in order to be at the top for the eighth time this winter.

Cyprien Sarrazin won the first race of 2024 on the Streif. © IMAGO/Oryk HAIST

For Thomas Dreßen, the downhill race in Kitzbühel will be the last race of his career. The DSV ace announced his resignation due to ongoing health problems. The 30-year-old will complete the Hahnenkamm Race one very last time.

Departure in Kitzbühel: Last race for Dreßen

“It’s a shame that it happened like this. It was apparent somewhere. I was in the room with him and saw how much he had to invest in order to get to driving,” said his teammate Romed Baumann about Dreßen’s early end to his career. “Of course you wouldn’t wish it on anyone that it has to end like that physically,” said Andreas Sander, who came second in the 2021 World Championships in the downhill. But Dreßen “certainly made the right decision”.

Geisenberger, Frenzel & Co.: These German winter sports stars ended their careers in 2023

View photo series

Dreßen is contesting his 80th World Cup race in Kitzbühel. Exactly six years ago to the day he sensationally achieved his first victory on the Streif. (smr)