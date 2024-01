#High #tide #Brabant #desert #doesnt #recede #Loon #Zand

At various places in the Loonse and Drunense Duinen, temporary lakes have been created in places where you normally walk through the drifting sand. Why doesn’t this water recede? “I have never experienced this in 32 years,” says the ranger.

Gert-Jan Buijs 10-01-24, 08:30 Source: BD

