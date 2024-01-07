High water peak Markermeer passed, repair work on Maastricht dam

#High #water #peak #Markermeer #passed #repair #work #Maastricht #dam

VLN NewsThere are sandbags on the quay to protect the houses and restaurants on the quay

The high water peak in the Markermeer is behind us. The water level in the IJsselmeer is also falling, Rijkswaterstaat reports. Because there is a favorable wind direction, a lot of water can be discharged from the IJsselmeer into the Wadden Sea. This will allow the water level to drop even further and it will also be possible to drain water from the Markermeer to the IJsselmeer again.

The water level in the Markermeer was extremely high today, which led to flooded quays in several places. According to the Hollands Noorderkwartier Water Board, the dikes are holding up well. However, there will be additional inspection rounds until Monday evening.

This is the situation in Volendam:

High water in Volendam, fire brigade places sandbags

Two Defense Chinook helicopters are again being deployed in Maastricht to help close the breached dam in Maastricht. The water level in the Meuse rose last week due to prolonged rain in France and the Belgian Ardennes, which, among other things, caused a dam to burst. The helicopters lower nets containing heavy stones into the water to close the hole in the dam.

Defense is also present with military construction workers who are constructing an emergency dam.

The video below shows a helicopter lowering bags of rocks into the water:

Chinook helicopters resume supplying stones for the dam near Maastricht

The Rhine at Lobith reached a peak of 14.35 meters above sea level this morning. The water level was expected to be 14.50 meters above NAP at the peak moment. The water level at Lobith will drop to normal in the coming days.

How much water comes in at Lobith provides an important picture of the amount of water that will flow through the Dutch rivers in the coming days. Rijkswaterstaat says it does not expect any “new special features”.