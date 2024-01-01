High water situation now stable, but a lot of rain is still expected

#High #water #situation #stable #lot #rain #expected

Extra large sandbags are used to hold back the water at the Zuideinde in Volendam

There is still high water in several places in North Holland, but the situation is currently stable. There was no new flooding today in areas outside the dykes near Hoorn and Volendam. Municipalities, safety regions and water boards are prepared for the heavy rain that will fall in the coming days.

The water level has dropped slightly in Hoorn, a municipal spokesperson reports. Yesterday the water at Visserseiland and De Grashaven marina was still flowing over the quay and garages were in danger of being flooded. Then sandbags were placed to hold back the water.

“Rijkswaterstaat expects another peak for next night. But it is estimated that it is comparable to yesterday’s peak,” says the municipal spokesperson. “The sandbags that have been placed will therefore remain in place and we still have extra sandbags on hand.”

An employee of the municipality of Hoorn will continue to check the water level at Visserseiland and the marina this evening and tonight, the spokesperson said.

According to the Zaanstreek-Waterland Safety Region, there was no large-scale deployment of the in Volendam today fire brigade necessary to place sandbags or pump out water.

The Hoogheemraadschap Hollands Noorderkwartier speaks of “a calm picture”. “We can now discharge better from the IJsselmeer into the Wadden Sea. And we expect that the water level in the Markermeer will now slowly drop,” says a spokesperson.

Woudagemeal again

There also appears to be no acute flooding elsewhere in the country at the moment. For example, along the IJssel, near Fortmond, the water level has dropped considerably. Fortmond had not been accessible by road since Boxing Day; it was under water. The access road to the village has now been reopened, reports RTV Oost.

The Woudagemaal in Lemmer was already turned off on Friday, but will start operating again on Tuesday, writes Omrop Fryslân. The water board in Friesland, the Wetterskip Fryslân, says that this is necessary because a lot of precipitation is expected in the coming days. At the same time, the water cannot be properly discharged from the Lauwersmeer into the Wadden Sea.

‘Don’t come outside the dike’

The heavy rain can cause problems in more places where the water level is high. The KNMI expects 15 to 25 millimeters of precipitation tomorrow. Tomorrow evening, code yellow will apply in the northwestern half of the country due to heavy gusts of wind.

The situation is therefore closely monitored by the various authorities. The Hollands Noorderkwartier Water Board warns people to “watch out for walking and other things” in areas outside the dikes in the coming days. “I’d rather not go there.”