HIGHER EDUCATION – Comparison of examination scores at CNTEMAD

The transcription of examination notes should no longer pose a problem at the National Center for Distance Education of Madagascar (CNTEMAD). A new working method has been put in place, to reassure students that the results displayed on the transcripts correspond to the points awarded on the students’ examination sheets. The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Andriamanantena Razafiharison, proposed the comparison of the grades of each student. It was during his visit to this establishment which provides distance learning this weekend. The comparison of notes is for him a guarantee of transparency. This work began on Saturday. Furthermore, from this year, the deliberation will be carried out by mention and by level, if it was general before. Also, it is the teachers of each course who participate in the deliberation.

Miangalya Ralitera

Also Read:  REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH - Family planning kits for three million women

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Decrease in white… prices of chicken and eggs today, Monday 1/22/2024, for consumers and the stock exchange
Decrease in white… prices of chicken and eggs today, Monday 1/22/2024, for consumers and the stock exchange
Posted on
‘King Charles’ door is open for his son Harry’ | Royals
‘King Charles’ door is open for his son Harry’ | Royals
Posted on
AMMY IRAKO ANDRIAMAHAZOSOA – “The Church does not care about homosexual unions”
AMMY IRAKO ANDRIAMAHAZOSOA – “The Church does not care about homosexual unions”
Posted on
The message of love that Travis Kelce sent to Taylor Swift in the middle of the game against the Buffalo Bills
The message of love that Travis Kelce sent to Taylor Swift in the middle of the game against the Buffalo Bills
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News