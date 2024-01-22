HIGHER EDUCATION – Comparison of examination scores at CNTEMAD

The transcription of examination notes should no longer pose a problem at the National Center for Distance Education of Madagascar (CNTEMAD). A new working method has been put in place, to reassure students that the results displayed on the transcripts correspond to the points awarded on the students’ examination sheets. The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Andriamanantena Razafiharison, proposed the comparison of the grades of each student. It was during his visit to this establishment which provides distance learning this weekend. The comparison of notes is for him a guarantee of transparency. This work began on Saturday. Furthermore, from this year, the deliberation will be carried out by mention and by level, if it was general before. Also, it is the teachers of each course who participate in the deliberation.

Miangalya Ralitera