HIGHER EDUCATION – Students demand the extension of registration dates

Students at the University of Antananarivo face several difficulties.

Students from the University of Antananarivo are demanding the extension of registration and re-registration dates for the 2023-2024 academic year. “We fear that many students will not be able to complete their registrations before the deadline. Some are still in the middle of the exam, or waiting for exam results. Students will risk giving up in the face of the difficulties we are currently facing. We also fear that several students will not benefit from scholarships, because of the very short preparation time for registrations.” These are the contents of the request signed by the student associations of the University of Antananarivo, including engineering students in Agronomy, students of the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences, those of Medicine, Sciences, those of the department of Economics, those of Law, Management, Sociology, the solidarity of higher normaliens students, yesterday. Only the student association of the Polytechnic School of Antananarivo did not sign this letter. The latter were, however, the first to demand the postponement of the end of the registration date, in the face of the increase in the amount of fees they must pay at the start of the academic year.

“Agreements have been reached between the School and the students on the payment of registration fees. The School has accepted that students sign a letter of commitment on the payment of fees, during the academic year,” indicates a student from this school.

It was decided at the Conference of University Presidents that the 2023-2024 academic year will be held from December 11 to January 15. Students must complete registrations before January 15 to benefit from scholarships.

Miangalya Ralitera

