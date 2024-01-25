Higher salaries for budget workers. The government wants to increase the levies again, less than a month after the last increase

#Higher #salaries #budget #workers #government #increase #levies #month #increase

The government wants to offer higher salaries for certain budget workers. The measure would come against the backdrop of protests announced or even carried out recently by these employees.

The executive is about to increase the salaries of some categories of budget officers.

In a January 13 press release, the Federation of Trade Unions from the National Administration of Penitentiaries (FSANP) announced that it is considering starting protests in penitentiaries, because the Government is unjustifiably delaying the application of the unitary wage law and “continually stealing from the pockets of policemen, soldiers and policemen of penitentiaries”.

The government wants to increase again the wages of the police and penitentiaries, as well as health workers, according to government sources cited by the Observatory.

Thus, the policemen, but also the penitentiary employees could receive 15% more in salary in the next period, in addition to the 5% received at the beginning of this year.

1.5 billion lei will be paid by the state in addition to the increases for employees in the Police and Penitentiaries.

The President of the Federation of Trade Unions from the National Administration of Penitentiaries, Cosmin Dorobanţu, declared last week that if the Government does not pay attention to their demands, in 2024 they will block the penitentiaries indefinitely, stating that the Government of Romania has a very large debt high compared to the military and penitentiary police, all these force structures of the state, somewhere around 2,000 lei per person.

“The Romanian government owes a very large debt to the military and penitentiary police, all these force structures of the state, somewhere around 2,000 lei per person, because we have a norm of frozen food, we have a norm of frozen equipment, it’s just in theory because in practice not a single penny goes into our pockets, and we still have 300 or 400 lei to go into our pockets, the penitentiary policemen, due to the application of the unitary salary law”, said the representative of the union, accusing him of not applied the unitary wage law.

And Health employees, more precisely TESA Health staff, but also medical assistants could receive 15% more in salary.

In the case of doctors, the increase could be slightly lower, around 10%, according to some government sources.