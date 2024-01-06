HIGHER STUDIES – Free withdrawal of scholarships

Now, scholars who use ATMs to collect their scholarships can do so tax-free. This has been deleted. “We negotiated with the BOA. The tax when withdrawing from the ATM will be waived. The bank will only withdraw 1,000 ariary per month from each student, for upkeep or maintenance costs,” explains Richard Ranarison, the general director of Paositra Malagasy.

The news is good news for academics who have long complained about the reduction in the amount they receive for their scholarships when they use the e-poketra electronic wallet. The Malagasy Paositra pays the budget into a bank account which is automatically sent to the Automatic Teller Machine (ATM).

La Poste proposed a solution to encourage students to also use this new system. At the moment, only second year students and above are authorized to use this wallet. First year (L1) students receive their shares en masse; but Malagasy Paositra remains the distributor.

This is one of the positive results of the Malagasy Paositra announced yesterday.

Miora Raharisolo

