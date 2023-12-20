Highest value since March 2009. Interest on houses rises to 4.5% in November

#Highest #March #Interest #houses #rises #November

This value represents an increase of 9.1 basis points (bps) compared to October (4.433%) The average outstanding capital increased by 252 euros, now standing at 64,438 thousand euros.

The interest rate on houses rose to 4.524% in November, an increase of 9.1 basis points (bps) compared to the 4.433% recorded in the previous month, which represents the highest value since March 2009, according to data revealed by the National Statistics Institute (INE) this Tuesday, December 19th.

Analyzing the contracts signed in the last three months, the interest rate fell for the first time in the last 20 months, going from 4.380% in October to 4.366% in November, a drop of 1.4 bp.

For home purchase financing, the most relevant in all housing loans, the implicit interest rate for all contracts rose to 4.497% (+8.9 bp compared to October). In contracts signed in the last three months, the interest rate fell by 1.1 bp compared to the previous month, standing at 4.353%.

Looking at all contracts, the average value of the installment rose by one euro, to 396 euros, four euros more than in the previous month and 108 euros more than in November 2022 (an increase of 37.5%). Of this amount, 240 euros (61%) correspond to interest payments and 156 euros (39%) to amortized capital. In contracts concluded in the last three months, the average value of the installment rose by 11 euros compared to the previous month, to 655 euros in November (an increase of 29.2% compared to the same month of the previous year).

It should be noted that for the second consecutive month there was a reduction in the year-on-year rate of change in the average value of the benefit compared to that observed in the previous month (40.5%).

In the month under review, the average outstanding capital for all contracts rose by 252 euros compared to the previous month, standing at 64,438 euros. For contracts signed in the last 3 months, the average amount owed was 126,115 euros, 1,012 euros more than in October.