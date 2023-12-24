Highlighted for Dirty, Video of Food Seller in India Viewed 73 Million Times

The actions of street food sellers in India often invite many comments from netizens on social media. Not because of the food but the cleanliness of the seller.

Almost similar to Indonesia and other Asian countries, India has had a strong street culinary culture for a long time. Whether in a big city or a small town, it’s easy to find food and snack sellers lining the roadsides and markets.

Over the last few years, videos of food sellers in India have always attracted the attention of netizens on social media. They are known for not paying attention to cleanliness, and even seem dirty and unhygienic when serving food to buyers.

Like a video of a famous street food seller in Bara Bazaar, Kolkata. This seller is famous for the Club Kachori he sells. Club Kachori is a popular Rajasthani snack, in the form of fritters filled with spicy potato curry.

In the video uploaded by the TikTok account @mardn (23/12), the Club Kachori seller is seen making potato curry for buyers queuing on the side of the road.

The seller sells on a lesehan so that the food sold is served on the street. You can see bits of food covering the seller’s seat. In fact, there was so much leftover food piled up that one of the employees there had to clean it up by pouring water.

Even though it seems dirty and not hygienic at all, many buyers still queue up at Club Kachori. The price is also cheap, only 40 Rs (Rp. 7,500) per portion.

In a short time, this video of a food seller in Kolkata was immediately watched 73.1 million times on TikTok. There were 110.8 thousand comments received and most of them were from Indonesian netizens. They said they wouldn’t even feel nauseous if they had to eat there.

“Just looking at the place where it’s being sold, I don’t want to look, let alone buy,” commented @lel**.

“Why is this Indian food like my old toys, when I play cooking, I use leaves and sand. Just put it together, it looks exactly like that color,” wrote @mb**.

“When I go there, I feel like I will immediately become skinny because I can’t eat anything. The same question is, is there no vomiting disease there?” asked @ssa** curiously.

This is not the first time a food seller in India has gone viral. Previously, there have been many actions by food sellers in India that could be considered odd, such as sellers mixing food with their bare hands and even using tap water for their merchandise.

