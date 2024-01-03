Highlighting 9 health zones as learning models “Diabetesology”

#Highlighting #health #zones #learning #models #Diabetesology

Dr. Phuwadet Surakot, Inspector General of the Ministry of Public Health, Health Region 9, revealed that this is due to Dr. Chonnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health (Ministry of Public Health), having visited. Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital He presented the prevention and control of chronic non-communicable diseases or NCDs, especially diabetes. which has introduced the concept of controlling food intake Changing eating habits exercise mood adjustment To create a diabetes curriculum to provide knowledge to diabetic patients for 12 weeks, 1 day per week, by creating an understanding of food intake at each meal. In principle, eat a diet that is low in carbohydrates. Both flour and sugar The age, weight, and height of each trainee were calculated. How much flour and sugar should you eat each day, as well as promoting appropriate exercise such as walking and sit-ups, combined with the concept of fasting like IF or Intermittent Fasting when limiting the time you eat. Have exercise It will cause the body to pull out the excess that has accumulated in the liver. and pancreas are used Resulting in a reduction in fat

Dr. Phuwadej continued that Results of the said training course Makes diabetic patients feel better Effectively reduce drug use As for body weight, more than 60 percent were reduced and recovered. Importantly, all patients and high-risk groups did not want to return to their original physical condition again. Because when the fat in the liver is reduced Blood vessels have better flexibility. The pressure dropped. It has a positive effect on other NCDs as well. It is a way to save money on health care. Meanwhile, the cost of implementing the diabetes curriculum is less than a thousand baht. Therefore, the Minister of Public Health has assigned Health District 9 to create a prototype area as a learning center to transfer knowledge of this curriculum to the district. other health services to expand the results throughout the country.

