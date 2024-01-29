Highly contagious bird flu could possibly spread to pigs, also risking public health Domestic

#Highly #contagious #bird #flu #possibly #spread #pigs #risking #public #health #Domestic

Due to the circulation of the highly contagious bird flu virus, the outgoing cabinet is now also taking into account a possible contamination of pig farms. A new scenario for this unexpected situation should help prevent the virus from circulating among people.

Pigs that roam outdoors and may come into contact with wild water birds in particular form a possible bridge. According to Ministers Piet Adema (Agriculture) and Conny Helder (Public Health), who sent the script to the House of Representatives today, pigs can serve as a ‘mixing vessel’ of viruses, from which a new pathogen dangerous to humans can emerge.

The script states that pigs can become simultaneously infected with influenza viruses that are common to pigs and other types of influenza that occur in birds and humans. “These viruses can mix into a new variant with potential zoonotic risks,” the script warns.

Absolutely sensible

With the document, the cabinet is working on ‘pandemic preparedness’, ministers Adema and Helder write. For example, it is already possible for people who may come into contact with infected birds to receive vaccination against seasonal flu. A strategic stock of the anti-viral drug Oseltamivir has also been stockpiled.

“It is absolutely wise that the government makes these preparations,” responds virologist Ab Osterhaus, who is himself a specialist in the field of bird flu. The chance of a mutation of the contagious virus in pigs and a transfer to humans is not great, but it is not something to rule out. “It’s not entirely unlikely,” he says.

It is already common for mammals to die from the contagious bird flu variant. This has been demonstrated in foxes in the Netherlands. Osterhaus: “On the American continent, marine predators contracted the virus by eating sick birds. You cannot rule out that it will also switch to pigs.” In 2022, the Netherlands had 11.3 million pigs.

In the event that a pig farm is actually infected, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority will take action. Depending on whether multiple pigs are infected and whether the virus is already spreading between pigs themselves, the entire pig farm will have to be culled. Poultry farms that become infected are now also being culled.

A special surveillance among pig farms should check whether the bird flu virus has already emerged on pig farms. A pilot has now been done with this. No infection has been found so far, but infections have occasionally occurred in recent decades. Surveillance will be expanded across the entire pig farming industry.

“The bird flu virus will constantly change globally, with the risk of new variants and outbreaks,” the ministers write. Despite the new measures taken by the cabinet, it is “impossible to completely eliminate the risks of bird flu,” the ministers said.

