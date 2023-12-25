Highways in Poland. Which sections can drivers still count on? [MAPA]

#Highways #Poland #sections #drivers #count #MAPA

Drivers traveling around Poland can now use two highways that run between the country’s borders. The first, the A4 motorway, is approximately 670 km long and allows transit between Zgorzelec in the west and Korczowa in the east. The last section of the A4 was opened to traffic in 2016.

In turn, at the end of 2022, it was already possible to drive on the last rebuilt section of the current A1 motorway. This target system has been operating since spring this year. The General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) reminds that the entire route from Gdańsk to the border with the Czech Republic in Gorzyczki, over 560 km, can be traveled by a passenger car in approximately five hours, without exceeding the speed limit and with a break for rest. Now GDDKiA informs about the status of construction of individual highways.

A1 motorway



The beginnings of the use of the A1 motorway date back to 1989, when the first section of this route between Tuszyn near Łódź and Piotrków Trybunalski was opened, and rebuilt 30 years later. In turn, in the years 2005-2011, the concessionaire built the northern part of the A1, over 150 km long, from Rusocin near Gdańsk to Toruń.

Photo: GDDKiA Highway map

Five years later, the A1 motorway allowed you to travel over 180 km further, to Tuszyn. A little earlier, in the years 2007-2014, road workers built over 90 km of A1 from Pyrzowice to the border with the Czech Republic in Gorzyczki. In the years 2015-2019, drivers gained almost 60 km of highway, which bypassed Częstochowa and connected with the rest of the route in Pyrzowice.

“In 2018, we signed contracts for the reconstruction of the old A1 from Tuszyn to Piotrków Trybunalski and three sections of DK1 from Kamieńsk to the beginning of the Częstochowa bypass. In April 2019, we concluded a contract for the reconstruction of the last part of the route, from Piotrków Trybunalski to Kamieńsk. In total, this is slightly more than 80 km of the route,” informs GDDKiA.

Currently, the entire A1 motorway, over 560 km long, is in use. The route leads from Rusocin to Gorzyczki and is part of the international transport route connecting the Baltic Sea and the Adriatic Sea.

On the over 80-kilometer section from Tuszyn to the beginning of the Częstochowa bypass, the motorway roads have three lanes. GDDKiA has already started design work aimed at preparing documentation for the widening of the A1 motorway on an approximately 35-kilometer section from the Toruń Południe junction to the Włocławek Północ junction. In the future, this section will take over traffic from the S10 expressway between Szczecin, Bydgoszcz and Warsaw.

Autostrada A2



Of the target length of the A2 motorway, which will be 620.6 km, 487.5 km are currently in operation. The ready route, approx. 255 km of which (of which 238 km is paid) is managed by the concessionaire, can be reached from the western border of Poland to Warsaw. East of the country’s capital, the route will take us to Mińsk Mazowiecki.

The construction of another 133 km of the motorway, i.e. from the end of the Mińsk Mazowiecki bypass towards the border with Belarus, was divided into several shorter sections. 101 km of the route is being implemented in the Design and Build mode, the remaining part up to the border is being implemented in the Build mode, and the procedure for issuing a decision on the permit for the implementation of a road investment (ZRID) is currently underway.

Thanks to the publication in August this year. ZRID’s decision made it possible to start work on the approximately 12.5-kilometer fragment of the A2 between Siedlce and Biała Podlaska. Works have already started between the Łukowisko junction and the town of Swory, so the entire route between Mińsk Mazowiecki and Biała Podlaska is under construction, at various stages of advancement. GDDKiA reported that the most advanced works are on the sections between Kałuszyn and Groszki, near Siedlce and in the vicinity of Biała Podlaska and are already between 50 and 70 percent complete. level of advancement.

Depending on the date of signing the contract, construction on individual sections was to be completed in the period from autumn 2023 to the end of 2024. However, the contractors of all sections have submitted claims and expect an extension of time to complete the work or additional financial resources.

“For the A2 section from the Biała Podlaska junction to the state border with Belarus (Kukuryki), in September 2021 we signed a contract for the implementation of a construction design and obtaining the necessary decisions enabling the implementation of works in the field. In January 2022, we submitted applications for ZRID decisions to the Voivode of Lublin “- informs GDDKiA.

Similarly to the A1 motorway, road engineers are preparing to widen a section of the A2 motorway with additional lanes. We are talking about the section between Łódź and Warsaw, approximately 89 km long. The investment envisages the use of innovative solutions in the field of energy self-sufficiency of lighting at nodes and the entire section. GDDKiA has already announced that the expansion of the route between Łódź and the capital of the country will be one of the most difficult and complicated tasks, including: due to the fact that construction works will be carried out with traffic flowing.

A4 motorway



The history of the A4 motorway dates back to the 1930s and begins with the construction of a total of 103 km of route that connected Berlin with Bytom. Currently, the A4 route is 667 km long and connects the border crossings in Zgorzelec and Korczowa. Approx. 606 km of the road are managed by GDDKiA, approximately 61 km are managed by the concessionaire.

Due to the lack of emergency lanes and non-standard junctions, as well as very high traffic intensity, the least comfortable and safe section is the Lower Silesian section of the A4 motorway, in particular the section between Legnica and Wrocław. Therefore, in 2021, works began, which are to be completed with the construction/expansion of the A4 Legnica Południe motorway (with the junction) – Wrocław Wschód (without the junction)/Stary Śleszów junction and the construction of the S5 Sobótka – Bolków expressway.

“Due to the mutual impact of the S5 and A4 roads, documentation is kept simultaneously for the A4 section from the Legnica Południe junction to the Wrocław Wschód/Stary Śleszów junction with a length of approx. 80 km and for the S5 Bolków – Sobótka expressway with a length of approx. 50 km” – emphasizes GDDKiA and adds: “As part of the technical, economic and environmental study for all analyzed variants of the A4 and S5 routes, all possible field tests were carried out to initially determine the ground conditions.”

In the province Lesser Poland Voivodeship, within the Krakow agglomeration, additional lanes will be added. The expansion of the A4 towards Rzeszów has already started. Moreover, this year The Minister of Infrastructure signed an investment program for the expansion of the A4 motorway between Krakow and the border of the province. Opole province.

A6 and A8 motorways



Both routes are currently the shortest Polish highways and are now fully available to drivers. The A6 route is 28.8 km long, in the case of the A8 it is 22.7 km. GDDKiA informs that this does not mean the end of work on the development of related infrastructure. In September 2022, a contract was signed for the Regional Implementation Project as part of the National Road Traffic Management System on the TEN-T network – stage I, thanks to which the Wrocław Motorway Bypass (A8) will be equipped with an integrated ICT system allowing the launch of ITS services.

In the case of the A6, during last year’s holidays, financing was granted for the preparation and construction of a new viaduct along the motorway, west of the existing Kołbaskowo MOP at the Polish-German border, along with access roads and turning areas.

From December 2020, drivers can use the rebuilt 3.5 km long section of the A6 Szczecin Dąbie – Rzęśnica motorway, previously functioning as an expressway. Moreover, concrete slabs have already disappeared on the entire former German A6 motorway. In addition, the Szczecin Kijewo road junction at the connection with the DK10 national road was rebuilt – new sliproads, collecting and diverging roads and new, wider viaducts were built.

Autostrada A18



The second motorway in southern Poland is the A18. In October this year works on the reconstruction of the southern road of the current DK18 national road on the entire section from the Polish border with Germany to the Golnice junction (Lower Silesian Voivodeship) have been completed. This was the second stage of the construction of the A18 motorway, which aimed to adapt the old, heavily damaged southern road to the parameters of the motorway.

Earlier, in the years 2004-2007, road workers reconstructed the northern road DK18 leading towards the border crossing in Olszyn, adapting it to motorway parameters. Now the entire 71.5 km long road has the status of a highway.

“The cost of rebuilding the entire section from the border in Olszyn to the Golnice junction is nearly PLN 900 million. A total of over 8,000 tons of steel (more than the construction of the steel lattice structure of the Eiffel Tower) and nearly 800,000 tons of concrete were used to construct the new surface and bridge structures. (this is almost as much as was used to build the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa),” informs GDDKiA.