Highways turn into ice rinks around Montreal

#Highways #turn #ice #rinks #Montreal

Returning home and traveling in the evening proved complicated on Thursday, with the return of the cold which transformed certain highways into a veritable ice rink.

During the evening, the Quebec Ministry of Transport (MTQ) reported several road exits and collisions throughout the highway network on the outskirts of Montreal.

Thierry Laforce / Agence QMI

The QMI Agency was able to note in particular that accidents took place on Highway 15 in Candiac and on Highway 30 in Châteauguay.

A car also ended up in the opposite direction on Route 132 in Candiac.

Thierry Laforce / Agence QMI

However, the Sûreté du Québec did not report any serious accidents on the highways in the middle of the evening.

Also Read:  Cocaine lord and sponsor of an execution in Molenbeek: how Belgium managed to catch an Albanian mafioso who lived in Dubai

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

CONJUNCTIVITIS OUTBREAK – Crowd gatherings prohibited
CONJUNCTIVITIS OUTBREAK – Crowd gatherings prohibited
Posted on
Highways turn into ice rinks around Montreal
Highways turn into ice rinks around Montreal
Posted on
7 financings 2024 for micro, small and medium-sized Romanian companies. EU funds, state aid, loans
7 financings 2024 for micro, small and medium-sized Romanian companies. EU funds, state aid, loans
Posted on
Martino Confident In Driving The ‘Messi Tour’ Without Overloads
Martino Confident In Driving The ‘Messi Tour’ Without Overloads
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News