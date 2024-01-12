Highways turn into ice rinks around Montreal

#Highways #turn #ice #rinks #Montreal

Returning home and traveling in the evening proved complicated on Thursday, with the return of the cold which transformed certain highways into a veritable ice rink.

During the evening, the Quebec Ministry of Transport (MTQ) reported several road exits and collisions throughout the highway network on the outskirts of Montreal.

Thierry Laforce / Agence QMI

The QMI Agency was able to note in particular that accidents took place on Highway 15 in Candiac and on Highway 30 in Châteauguay.

A car also ended up in the opposite direction on Route 132 in Candiac.

Thierry Laforce / Agence QMI

However, the Sûreté du Québec did not report any serious accidents on the highways in the middle of the evening.