Highways turn into ice rinks around Montreal

Returning home and traveling in the evening proved complicated on Thursday, with the return of the cold which transformed certain highways into a veritable ice rink.
During the evening, the Quebec Ministry of Transport (MTQ) reported several road exits and collisions throughout the highway network on the outskirts of Montreal.
Thierry Laforce / Agence QMI
The QMI Agency was able to note in particular that accidents took place on Highway 15 in Candiac and on Highway 30 in Châteauguay.
A car also ended up in the opposite direction on Route 132 in Candiac.
Thierry Laforce / Agence QMI
However, the Sûreté du Québec did not report any serious accidents on the highways in the middle of the evening.