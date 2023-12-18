Hiking Youtuber rescues Shiba Inu in Tai Mo Shan and urgently searches for owner to take him back

#Hiking #Youtuber #rescues #Shiba #Inu #Tai #Shan #urgently #searches #owner

[Animal News]The weather turned freezing sharply. This morning, a very docile, “please”-loving Shiba Inu wearing a collar was wandering on the river dragon of Tai Mao Mountain. Fortunately, he was discovered by the hiking Youtuber “Herman Boots Wen”. The dog was rescued using a nylon rope as a dog leash and brought to a veterinary clinic for microchip checking. We are now waiting for a reply from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department to contact the microchip registrant. It is currently unclear whether the Shiba Inu is lost or abandoned. Herman said that he will take care of the dog temporarily and hopes that the dog owner will contact him through IG as soon as possible.

Herman told this newspaper that at 10:30 this morning, we saw the Shiba Inu running off the road in the park at Tai Mo Shan Chuanlong. “We saw that he was running dangerously on the road, so we called him and he followed us to the minibus terminal. “Unexpectedly, the Shiba Inu actually walked onto the minibus and hid under the seat, so they picked up the dog and took it down the mountain.

He took the Shiba Inu to the veterinary clinic to check the microchip. The dog is a boy and has a microchip. He is currently waiting for a reply from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. The blood test report shows that the dog is healthy and normal. He described the dog’s collar as relatively old, but its nails were clipped, and he estimated that it might have just been lost. Dogs are very docile and lively, and they will even say “please” to people.

Herman will temporarily take care of the dog and urges dog owners to contact him via Instagram ( ) as soon as possible to take the dog home as soon as possible.

A Shiba Inu was found in Tai Mo Shan Chuanlong this morning.

The dog even ran onto the minibus by itself.

Hiking Youtuber Herman rescued the dog.

The dog has a microchip, and we are urgently looking for the owner to contact him.

Dogs are very docile and lively, and will “please” people.

The post Hiking Youtuber Rescues Shiba Inu in Tai Mo Shan and Urgent Search for Owner to Bring Back the Dog appeared first on Hong Kong Animal Post.