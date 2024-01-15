Hilarious: Eloise van Oranje complains about a hard life

‘Flight shame’

Eloise continues, without any shame: ‘Next year I will be doing an internship in New York for six months. I can not wait. Not that I see myself as someone important, more that no one knows me.’

Victim role

If anyone can’t tolerate Eloise’s complaints, it’s aviation journalist Menno Swart. “It’s easy to fall into the role of victim,” he tells Story. ‘I get the strong feeling that she says one thing and does another, and she decides what she thinks, feels and does every day. She is very sensitive to certain trends and wants to join other celebrities such as Carice van Houten. Eloise is very susceptible to different opinions. If you participate in a much-watched program such as Het Perfecte Plaatje and post everything you do on social media, including air travel, then you must also be able to look critically at yourself and not complain about your fame and indicate that you suffer from flight shame. ‘

