HIRA GASY – The Ramilison Besigara troupe lost its leader

Yesterday, Joachim Rafalison, leader of the Ramilison Besigara troupe, passed away at HJRA Anosy.

The world of Hira Gasy is plunged into sadness following the death of the distinguished artist Joachim Rafalison or Radona, which occurred at the age of 55 following complications linked to diabetes and kidney disease. Younger son of the legend Ramilison Besigara, Joachim Rafalison assumed the role of leader within the troupe after the death of his father, carrying this musical legacy with pride.

“Joachim Rafalison, despite his illness, remained faithful to his passion, Hira Gasy, by going on stage until his last days. Hira Gasy was his world, a passion which led him to present this Malagasy art beyond borders, notably in Canada and France. His participation in the Francophonie Games in Canada with Disaraga in 2001 earned the team a Bronze medal, thus marking a memorable moment in his career,” underlines Jean Bernard Nirinarisoa Mirado, his nephew.

Joachim’s passion for Hira Gasy dates back to his childhood, where he started as a Sahondrafinina dancer before joining the troupe of his father, Ramilison Besigara. Mastering several instruments such as the Drum, the Langoroana, the Trumpet and the Violin, Joachim Rafalison stood out for his humorous words, notably through works such as “Radona sy Maria”. “He particularly distinguished himself in humorous speech like Radona sy Maria.

Nicole Rafalimananjara