his ancestors turned out to be truly musical

Cornelis Willem Heuckeroth, better known as Gordon, delved into his family history. That did not leave him unmoved. Image NTR

In the seventeenth season of Hidden Past it was the turn of Cornelis Willem Heuckeroth, better known as Gordon, to delve into his past. The episode initially stayed close by, in Amsterdam-Noord, where Gordon (55) currently lives in a spacious apartment and also grew up, in Floradorp.

The singer and presenter was especially curious whether there were any more musical relatives in his family tree. His father played a little guitar and his mother played the harmonica. In addition, there was a story in the family that a great-grandfather had once been conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra, but there was no evidence.

At first he stayed close to home, in Floradorp, where an archivist from the municipality was able to tell more about his grandparents. Gordon heard for the first time that they once lost two children at a young age, just like that they lived in the Jordaan. He did know that his grandfather had died in an accident at work: he was hit with a wheelbarrow full of cement. Gordon did not know that grandfather had divorced after his grandmother had committed adultery. “It’s actually a big soap opera, my family. Who would get a wheelbarrow on their head?”

No, then there was more music in the findings of the archivist in the Singelkerk. Because not only had an ancestor of Gordon, a certain Richard Heuckeroth, been the conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra, his distant ancestor Martin Heuckeroth also formed a small orchestra with his eight sons. “I’m falling off my chair,” said the perplexed Gordon.

The enthusiastic archivist had even unearthed an 1869 review of a concert by the ‘Heuckeroth Octet’ – and that review was more favorable than Gordon himself had ever received.

“Stop me!” said Gordon. “It touches me because I have super musical ancestors. And that people were still writing positively about music at that time.”

Gordon was then allowed to go to Germany, where an ancestor had been a gatekeeper, with trumpet, and he also had distant relatives living in Tyrol. “You can’t be serious, we used to go on holiday there with our parents.”

Gordon, who turned out to speak a fair amount of German, thought the trip was ‘an incredibly wonderful experience’. “For the first time I can be proud of my surname, although in the past I was mainly bullied about it. And I have regained my self-confidence,” said an emotional Gordon, sitting in a Tyrolean Alpine meadow.

