his anecdotes with Messi and Cristiano, the National League final and the most difficult player he coached

The best referee in Honduras and Concacaf was honored in his native Tocoa where he is enjoying his end-of-year vacations.

2023-12-29

The Honduran international referee Said Martínez receives praise, applause and recognition in this city that is proud of him. On the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Honduran World Cup referee in Qatar 2022 as the fourth referee has returned to the land where he was born and grew up to enjoy his family and friends. Everyone wants to take a photo with the most famous in the city.

Tocoa looks at him as a character, admires him, respects him, loves him, values ​​him and is grateful that the referee has made them more visible on the map worldwide. Said is like a prodigal son, like a distinguished citizen born in the Tamarindo neighborhood who with his own efforts surpassed himself, he is like an inspiration and example.

The mayor of the most prosperous municipality in the department of Colón, Adán Fúnez, gave him a plaque of recognition, praised him in a public event and said that that city is proud to have a person like Said who represents them with status at the national level. and international.

Dozens of people came to the Banasesa field with the aim of greeting and witnessing a performance by the referee in a game between Real Sociedad and Boca Júnior but they left disappointed, a power interruption prevented this.

THE INTERVIEW

Said, how about the Christmas holidays, how does it feel to be with your people again in the place where you were born?

Very happy to be with mine, with my people, I feel proud of the work I am doing both nationally and internationally. It fills me with emotion to reunite with my family, with my old friends and other new friends that I have been meeting.

You left here because you were denied an opportunity, you were marginalized, how does it feel to return now as a famous person?

That’s exactly what I was talking about now with my family, sometimes they are decisions that have to be made as long as they work for the best, the Lord helped me, he gave me that faith and strength to be able to continue. People believe that everything has been easy, that it has fallen from the sky, but it has not happened overnight, I have overcome many obstacles, I have been involved in arbitration for 22 years without interruption but God has been with me.

What wish have you made for the New Year?

More than asking, I have thanked God, 2023 has been an unparalleled, unthinkable year, I have been in places that I could not have imagined, I am more than all grateful to God because he gave me those opportunities and put me there.

What is the best thing that happened to you in 2023?

There are two very important things that happened to me in 2023, one of them is having whistled the Gold Cup final again consecutively, that is something that I honestly did not think about. The other interesting thing is having called games for two world football leaders such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I carry those two things in my heart.

How about Christmas parties?

Well, happy, we spent Christmas with my wife’s family in Tegucigalpa and now we are coming here to spend the New Year’s Eve party with mine. For me, Christmas is a time to share with family, dedicate the time that we have denied due to work and travel, I disconnect from everything, even the phone. I don’t enjoy the meals very much because we don’t have a preseason, we face the physical test on January 7, there is no chance of eating two tamales, there are anthropometric measurements that are checking you.

And professionally, what are the challenges for 2024?

I think that facing the most complicated challenges that sports has at the refereeing level, the Copa América and the Olympic Games are the two tournaments that I want to bet on, the dates of those two competitions are close but at least I want to be in one of they.

You are a World Cup referee, you have refereed two Gold Cup finals in a row, Champions League finals, National League finals, matches for Messi and Cristiano, for all that, are you the best referee in Concacaf?

I think that in Concacaf there is a group of good referees who in many years will be calling the most important games because we are young. Little by little we have been establishing ourselves and I consider that it is an elite group in which we are all at the same level, one does not stand out more than the other, sometimes it has been my turn to lead, other times another, however I consider that We are all in the same circle.

If they made a list of the best in the world, where would you appear?

I don’t like to place myself somewhere, to choose those for the World Cup they chose the 36 best referees in the world and I was on that list but I don’t think I’m the best referee. I’m not stagnating here, I have to continue improving. With God’s help I can be the best.

What privileges you have had, what is it like refereeing a game for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

They are two totally different personalities, but both are great players, I don’t think one stands out over the other. Refereeing Messi is a little calmer, he is a player who handles the ball and thinks above all about his game. Cristiano Ronaldo is a little more effusive without being disrespectful. But without a doubt it is a privilege that anyone would like to have, refereeing them, seeing them both score a goal from a free kick is something that I will never forget.

Can you tell me an anecdote with Messi and one with Cristiano?

Before the game we shook hands with Messi, I welcomed him and he told me thank you very much. At the end of the game I also remember that when everyone was chanting his name he went to shake my hand, I will always remember that. With Cristiano, the anecdote I have is that he complained to me, he confronted me, because I disallowed two goals, I didn’t even trust the VAR, before the start of the second half I called him and let him know that I didn’t like the way he had confronted, he recognized that he was wrong, he agreed with me, then he dedicated himself to playing, scoring a phenomenal goal from a free kick that helped his team win.

Did he act like an intimidating Christian in a photo that went viral?

Not so much, he didn’t even get one meter closer to me, he stayed about four meters away, that shows that he has respect for the referees.

Would you give Messi or Cristiano a red card without thinking if the situation warrants it?

I am a referee and I try to have as little prominence as possible, if one day they deserve it they will have a card, but it is not something that I am going to look for.

With all your achievements and representation, do you feel valued in our country?

It is difficult to give evaluations about yourself, even what people think, in reality we are not moved by someone saying that we are the best, nor by someone saying that we are the worst. In that sense I feel comfortable, I continue to grow, learn, I am 32 years old, I consider that I have a couple more years to give to refereeing and I am sure that better things are coming.

Did you feel offended when a player in a Honduran League match minimized his work in the World Cup in Qatar?

Honestly, I didn’t feel offended, but I did feel that that deserved a red card and I expelled him. These are not things that offend me but they should be punished because it is a lack of respect for authority. Only I know what happened in the World Cup and I know why I did not direct as the central referee, I was prepared but it is not something that was in our hands, God takes control of things. I will have revenge in the next World Cup in 2026.

Can we know the reason why FIFA kept him as the fourth referee and did not give him a responsibility as a center back?

Because FIFA decided it and what FIFA decides is not refuted, it is respected.

Have you ever felt that fame has made you dizzy because of your achievements?

Not at all, I am still the same because I know where I come from and what it has cost me, proof of this is that today I am in my native Tocoa, doing what I like, also enjoying my family and friends. A few weeks ago I was also in Lamaní, Comayagua, sharing with people, we took photos and talked. That’s me, the Saíd Martínez that few know, who likes to share with people, I don’t owe anyone anything that’s why I don’t hide from anyone.

You also whistled the final of the Honduran League between Olimpia and Motagua, how do you rate your work?

Pretty good, I’m calm because I did pretty well.

Were you criticized for two plays in which people called for a penalty when the ball hit the hands of Marcelo Santos of Motagua and Yustin Arboleda of Olimpia?

That is the problem, those are complicated things to make people understand, especially the situation of the hands, we have the education to know how to understand when yes or when not of something that we did not invent, it is something that we have been taught. in a classroom where we have been locked up for hours and hours and days and days for someone to come to us to refute something that they are not aware of. I am calm, I feel that I directed a good match, I have been fair and that is why the National Arbitration Commission supported our work.

How do you explain the plays of Arboleda and Santos?

The thing is that the natural hand is determined by the way you were born, that is a natural hand and that is precisely what happened there, the player is not making his body bigger with his hands. You were not born with your hands attached to your body as it is generally estimated in football that they are attached to your chest, you were born with your hand free and that is what FIFA has now determined. A hand that wants to avoid contact or a hand that is in a natural position with which you walk or run should not be penalized.

At that moment and now, were you always clear that neither of the two hands was a penalty?

Neither of them.

Is VAR urgent in the Honduran League?

It is a necessary tool, we are lagging behind in many things, the issue of VAR is no exception, it would help us be more fair.

I am impressed that Said hardly uses that tool, are you anti var?

What happens is that I coach in a League like the one in Honduras where there is no VAR, we have no right to make mistakes, so when I go out to do my job abroad I go with that same mentality, I have no right to make mistakes, that’s why I rarely use VAR and that’s why they see me in the most important Concacaf games.

Have you ever used VAR and then felt that its decision was wrong too?

Of the few times I went to the VAR, once I felt that, I made a wrong decision, and it was because I stayed in my position, but when we got to the class I realized that the decision was divided, it was a situation that was not totally clear, it divided the opinion of the referees and instructors.

What do you think of the match that Salvadoran Iván Barton called for Mexico-Honduras at Azteca?

Generally I don’t talk about my fellow referees out of respect, it is the instructors who are in charge of saying whether he did it right or wrong.

Does a referee in Honduras earn enough to live solvent?

No, all referees in Honduras are dedicated to something else, otherwise we would not have a livelihood. I wish people would realize that we do not earn even ten percent of the salary that a National League player earns, it is the union that demands the most from us and the one that we are least committed to. We have tried to change this, to have increases annually but the teams are reluctant, hopefully in the future this will change.

Who is the best Honduran referee you saw and the best in the world today?

At the international level for me the best is the Polish Szimon Marciniak who whistled the final of the last World Cup, on and off the field he is a great person, before that game we were talking and he is a gentleman. In Honduras there are many of us who are at the same level, we are growing and we all help each other to be better.

Today, what is your dream to fulfill?

Directing in the 2026 World Cup is my dream as such.

Who has been the most difficult player you have had to whistle against?

I had to whistle the old school and there have been many, but the most difficult was Óscar “Pescado” Bonilla, I had to whistle at 19 years old and he was close to his retirement, he complained about everything, he was very difficult to handle.