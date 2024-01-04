His brother and the accountant were shot dead and committed suicide… behind the scenes of a crime that shook October

#brother #accountant #shot #dead #committed #suicide.. #scenes #crime #shook #October

Books – Muhammad Shaaban:

No sooner had a person finished shooting his brother and his accountant than he caught them in the same way in 6th of October City on Wednesday evening.

Major General Muhammad Al-Sharqawi, Director of Giza Investigations, received a notification from the Rescue Police Department that shots were heard from the Dahshur compass.

Major General Alaa Fathi, Deputy Director of Giza Investigations, directed the investigation to quickly examine the report and determine its circumstances in coordination with the Public Security Sector.

Criminal investigation efforts supervised by Major General Hani Shaarawi found that a verbal altercation between two brothers who owned a restaurant developed into a quarrel due to financial disputes.

Investigations by Brigadier General Mohamed Amin, head of investigations at the October Sector, revealed that one of them shot the second and the accountant, killing them both, and then took his life by firing squad.

The police imposed a security cordon at the crime scene, and detectives listen to eyewitness statements while seizing surveillance cameras, led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed Magdy, head of investigations at the First October Department.

A team from the Public Prosecution arrived to inspect and write a report on the incident under the supervision of Major General Hisham Abu Al-Nasr, Director of Giza Security.