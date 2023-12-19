His finger was going to be cut off because of the hair! ‘It increases in the 4th month, no one sees it’

#finger #cut #hair #increases #4th #month #sees

Betül Yasemin Keskin / Milliyet.com.tr – Laura Powles, 31, who lives in England, recently welcomed her little daughter Skylah-Rae. The baby, who is now almost 8 months old, experienced an unimaginable event.. The toe swelled to the point of bursting. After long research, doctors found out what caused the baby’s finger to swell. After the detection, mother Powles’ world collapsed. What he overlooked turned out to be a big mistake.

SUDDENLY HE FELT FIRE AND STARTED CRYING

Skylah-Rae was a very healthy baby. Neither he nor his mother had any health problems. However, she had a serious fever when she was only 10 weeks old. Mother Powles could not figure out the reason for her baby’s sudden fever and the accompanying restlessness. What made him cry so much? Although she thought this was normal for a few days, she noticed something strange about her foot when she was changing her baby’s diaper. Little Rae’s second toe was swollen red and nearly bursting.

Almost certain something was wrong, Powles immediately took her daughter to the hospital. Within minutes, doctors found out what was wrong with little Rae: ‘Hair-Thread Tourniquet Syndrome’. Powles tried to perceive this situation, which he had never heard before. Doctors prepared to remove the hair wrapped around little Rae’s finger, saying that what happened was normal, but if not intervened, tissue loss could occur.

Hair-Thread Tourniquet Syndrome is a condition that usually occurs in the toes and male genitalia. Although the condition seems harmless, if noticed late, it may disrupt the circulation in the area in question.

MASSAGE WITH CREAM DID NOT HELP, Tweezers WAS THE SOLUTION

He and the doctor massaged little Rae’s toe for 20 minutes, along with a massage depilatory cream. They repeated this process 4 times in a row, but the process failed. Doctors applied depilatory cream for the fifth time and waited for 30 minutes, and this time they saw that blisters had formed on the baby’s feet due to the cream.

‘EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED WAS HORRIBLE’

Powles, “This whole thing was horrible. Rae’s skin was burning and she was screaming when the doctor applied the hair removal cream. But it was the only way to get the tourniquet off.” said. Unfortunately, this treatment didn’t work and doctors informed the horrified parents that little Skylah-Rae might need surgery. However, at the last minute, doctors also tried to remove the hair with tweezers and they were successful. Thus, without surgical intervention, little Rae was able to get rid of the strand of hair surrounding her finger at the last minute.

The wounds caused by the hair removal cream disappeared in a short time. However, it took time for mother Powles’ psychological wounds to heal.. He kept thinking about Rae’s hair tangling around his toe and how it was his fault for not noticing her. However, doctors told him that this situation ‘fairly common’ He said it was just that parents weren’t that conscious about checking.

Although Hair-Thread Tourniquet Syndrome generally affects babies and children, it is known that this syndrome is also seen in adults from time to time.

ATTENTION ESPECIALLY THE 4TH MONTH!

So how does hair-thread tourniquet syndrome, which is more common especially in babies, occur? Neonatology (Newborn Unit) Specialist Assoc. Dr. Levent Korkmaz, “When we look at the reported cases of Hair-Thread Tourniquet Syndrome, the average time when babies’ toes are affected is the 4th month. This period is parallel to the period when mothers’ hair loss is most intense. For this reason, Hair-Thread Tourniquet Syndrome is explained to mothers who have just given birth, and they physically interact with their babies. “It may be recommended that they tie up their hair when they get close and cover it to prevent it from falling out.” said.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I TREAT CAREFULLY?

It is very important to be aware of this syndrome, which can also be seen in adults. Assoc. Dr. Korkmaz continued his words by saying that especially mothers should observe their babies:

“In addition, it is very important to detect the syndrome correctly. In both adults and babies, if this condition is careless and the diagnosis is made incorrectly, first the lymphatic circulation (an organ system that is a part of the circulatory system and the immune system), then the venous circulation occurs in the strangulated limb. Circulation (the system that allows blood to reach the heart from the tissues) is disrupted. Due to the increasing pressure as the limb becomes edematous, the arterial circulation (the vascular system that ensures the transmission of blood from the heart to the tissues) is also disrupted and the organ goes into necrosis (tissue death).

Underlining that the appropriate treatment is immediate removal, Assoc. Dr. Korkmaztreatment is not always easy because the hair or thread cannot be embedded in the tissue due to edema, He underlined that as a result of being entangled for a long time, it can be covered with epithelial tissue and therefore it can be difficult to both see and remove.

