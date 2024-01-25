“His mother is on infusions”. The statements of the father of Sorina, the girl found dead on a hill in Cluj

Dramatic searches, ended tragically in Cluj County. A 26-year-old woman was found dead almost three days after she left home. Dozens of gendarmes, volunteers and police officers with tracking dogs searched for her. Clues from locals eventually led them to a field. The girl was lifeless next to several empty medicine boxes.

By Alex Prunean on 25.01.2024, 18:24

Sorina’s father: It was the day she disappeared that we understood how we met. He always said it was okay, that he just felt tired, but that it was okay. Mother is in a bad state, now she is on infusions.

Sorina was found dead on a hill in Cluj, next to a pile of medicine boxes

For two days, dozens of people, helped by tracking dogs, all-terrain vehicles and drones searched, centimeter by centimeter, in the area from which the girl’s phone emitted a signal the last time – in Gârbău commune. The young woman left the train station in Cluj-Napoca, where she was caught by surveillance cameras.

Witness: We thought he was going to the upper house and then we saw that he was going among the plum trees.

Witness: My husband was carrying wood. From the window, I saw her hurrying, so that’s how she took her up, she had her backpack on her back, headphones on her ears. Look down.

Oana Ciora, Transilvania Rescue Dog Association, volunteer: We tried to investigate every possibility of the person’s movement and then with surface search dogs, i.e. dogs that search the area, we tried to cover more areas that seemed of interest.

After desperate searches, the 26-year-old woman was found, breathless, on a hill in the Gârbău commune. She was surrounded by a lot of medicine boxes.

The young woman had just gotten engaged and was making wedding plans

Nicolae Ones, volunteer: Probably if they insisted more yesterday they might have found her, who knows, intoxicated, not dead.

Alex Prunean, Observer reporter: The place where the young woman was found is about a kilometer away from the nearest house, but last night, because of the darkness and the difficult terrain, the rescuers did not get there. The area has now been swarmed by forensics whose mission is to establish the exact circumstances in which the death occurred.

Sorina had recently become engaged and was making wedding plans. Acquaintances say that it is possible that the girl could not get over her parents’ divorce, a year ago.

