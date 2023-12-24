his physiognomy changes in a negative sense

#physiognomy #negative #sense

The prosecutor who sent the Revolution File to court, Ranco Pițu, claims that he repeatedly tried to obtain a statement from Ion Iliescu about the events of December 1989, the last attempt being last year, but the former president refused.

Ion Iliescu refused to give statements in the Revolution File. Photo: Inquam

“I last saw him last May when I went to his home to try to get a statement, a statement he didn’t want to give. It is his right otherwise not to make statements. This option is provided by the procedure. I found it good mentally, so to speak. Less good from the point of view of mobility, but I appreciate that he is perfectly lucid and can discuss at a high level with you, including the issue of the revolution”, said Ranco Pițu, to Digi24.

The magistrate who sent the file to court claims that he had several discussions with the former head of state.

“The discussions held, I repeat, were interesting and he even asked me several times what my goal is as an investigating prosecutor. We explained that we want to know why, after you took over total power in the Romanian state, it was necessary for 850 people to die and another 3,500 people to be injured, plus people who lost their freedom for a certain period , beaten people, people mentally traumatized for life. Well, at that moment I was visibly noticing a change in my face, so to speak. The former president was becoming taciturn, his physiognomy was changing in a negative way, I would appreciate. However, your determination not to declare anything was constant. All he could tell me was that if I wanted to know his opinion of the Revolution I had only to read his books, which did not interest me. I was interested in being able to get him to give a statement for the first time, as close to the truth as possible. I explained to him that he had nothing to lose. I even asked him repeatedly to be willing to open up in this regard. At one point, I thought I could convince him. However, in the end he was stuck in this decision not to make statements”, added the general.

The magistrate claims that, on December 22, between Ion Iliescu and the heads of the army there was a pact according to which the former president would have been guaranteed to take over and keep power in exchange for exonerating the heads of the army from responsibility for the repression of the population before that date. Thus, a fictitious enemy would have been created: security-terrorism.

“In December 1989 there were no terrorists, there was not even a single terrorist, and I say this for certainty,” said Pițu.

accusations

Over time, the Revolution File was passed between prosecutors and judges, currently the case is in an early stage in court.

According to the prosecutors, Ion Iliescu, “as head of state and government, president of the CFSN and the Superior Military Council, with the intention of obtaining popular legitimacy, maintaining and consolidating the political power held since December 22, 1989, at 4:00 p.m. , constantly, repeatedly, systematically misled public opinion through his televised appearances and the issuance of communiqués (a mechanism for the exercise of state power) and assumed, between December 22-30, 1989, the systematic operation of inducing in the error of public opinion exercised by the military cadres with leading positions of the Ministry of Defense.

“These facts had as consequences the generation and amplification of the generalized psychosis of terrorism, psychosis causing numerous situations of generalized fratricidal fire and thus, between December 22-30, 1989, there were 857 deaths, 2382 injuries to people, 585 serious deprivations of liberty with violation of the general rules of international law and 409 cases of great suffering.

The same acts of the defendant Ion Iliescu generated, for the period of December 22, 4:00 p.m.-December 30, 1989, a state of imminent and serious danger for the existence of a significant part of the civilian population, from the entire territory of Romania,” the prosecutors pointed out.