Hisense 110UX en TCL X955 Max 115″-miniled-tv Preview

#Hisense #110UX #TCL #X955 #Max #115miniledtv #Preview

There seems to be no end to the growth of television screens, with the preliminary highlights being the TVs with screen sizes of 110 and 115 inches that Hisense and TCL are showing at CES. 115 inches means a screen diagonal of 2.92 meters. Is that hard to imagine? For convenience, think of four 55” televisions, which together form one large screen. Not only the size of the TVs stands out, the brightness of these screens also sets a new standard. However, both manufacturers use different technologies to get there.

Hisense is showing some of the new TV models for the American market at the CES fair; the European televisions will probably be announced in March. We know that there is one TV that will definitely come to the European market: the 110UX.

Hisense 110UX

The UX series contains Hisense’s top models and the 110UX is the largest TV in the range, with a diagonal of 110 inches. Hisense is showing the TV at CES in two different versions, with and without a piece of furniture that incorporates an extensive speaker system. The version without that furniture has speakers in the edges of the TV, which makes the bezel of that version look slightly different. It is not yet clear which version will come to Europe. In terms of image, both variants should be identical.

Hisense 110UX met audiomeubel

The specifications of the 110UX don’t lie. The TV uses an ads panel, which is a variant of IPS technology. As far as I could judge on the exhibition floor, the screen has very good viewing angles, an advantage of the ads screen technology used. However, just like IPS, ADS does not have the best black levels, so the native contrast of the panel is probably not as good as that of VA screens. Hisense has come up with a solution for this: the 110UX is equipped with no fewer than 40,000 local dimming zones, to enable very precise dimming. We do not know how these zones are divided, but assuming a square layout, it would involve a grid of approximately 267×150 LEDs. Each cluster would therefore be approximately 0.91×0.91cm in size, which indicates how fine-grained the dimming of this screen is.

Close-up of the Hisense 110UX’s ads panel

On the exhibition floor under bright light, it was difficult to estimate to what extent the TV suffered from blooming, but only under extreme conditions, with completely white elements on a black background, could I see it to a limited extent. It is quite logical that some blooming was visible, because the TV was set to a ‘dynamic’ HDR mode in which all registers for color and brightness were fully opened. In the case of the 110UX, this means a claimed peak brightness of no less than 10,000cd/m2. Hisense did not say exactly under what circumstances the TV will achieve this, but it will undoubtedly involve displaying a relatively small white area on a black background, at the native color temperature of the screen. We currently do not know what this means for the full-screen brightness and maximum light output in film mode with a warmer color temperature. However, the demonstration images at the fair showed that this TV is indeed very bright, even when large parts of the screen light up brightly.

The Hisense 110UX, in the version without audio furniture

If you’re wondering what exactly 10,000cd/m2 is for you: nothing in SDR mode, because it will be far too bright for almost any scenario. But for HDR material, which works with fixed brightness values ​​and where Dolby Vision content can contain peaks of up to 10,000cd/m2, this would in theory be the first TV that can display such outliers without tone mapping. We do not yet know what the energy consumption of the TV is, but we understand that the TV is equipped with active cooling, which suggests that this screen will not score high in terms of energy label.

It is not yet known exactly when the 110UX will come onto the market, but according to Hisense Netherlands it would be the second half of the year. The price has not yet been definitively determined, but we understand that the TV will probably cost more than 20,000 euros.

TCL X955 Max

TCL shows that it can be a little bigger, because the X955 Max has a diagonal of no less than 115 inches. Unlike the Hisense television, this TV is already for sale, at least in China. TCL says it will now also market the TV in America and Europe. In America, the TV gets the type number QM891G; in Europe it will be X955 Max.

TCL 115″ X955 Max

The X955 Max is the largest TV in the X955 series, which also includes 85″ and 98″ models. I recently traveled to TCL in Poland where I did a hands-on test session with the 98″ X955. That 98″ TV with an actual measured maximum brightness of almost 5000cd/m2 and a VA panel with 5000 dimming zones made an impression then. The 115” version goes one step further. TCL claims the same brightness, namely 5000cd/m2, but quadruples the number of dimming zones to 20,000, which would amount to approximately 189×106 zones with a size of 1.35×1.35 centimeters per zone. These values ​​may be a bit poor compared to the finer 40,000 zones and 10,000cd/m2 of the Hisense 110UX, but that is a bit more nuanced.

For example, based on our own measurements on the 98″ version, we know that the TCL TV actually achieves its claimed brightness in a precise picture mode with D65 white point, instead of at the native white point of the panel. We know from Hisense that is not the case at the moment. Another potential advantage of the TCL the lower number of dimming zones can therefore partly be offset.

The TCL TV also looked impressive on the exhibition stand. Just like the 110UX from Hisense, this TV is also very bright and the screen showed very good black levels. At least, viewed straight from the front: a weak point of VA technology remains that it has less good viewing angles. When viewed from the side, some blooming was visible in some images. However, a fair comparison with the Hisense TV could not be made, because both showed different content and the TVs were not next to each other. TCL showed the TV with video images with extremely bright objects on an inky black background. That is normal demo material for OLED televisions and the worst-case scenario for LCD screens, but the X955 Max passed these tests very well at first glance.

What the X955 Max will cost in Europe has not yet been determined, but we understand that the price will probably be somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 euros. This makes this 115″ model considerably more expensive than the 98″ variant, which is on the price list for 8,000 euros.

Who wants this?

The question is of course: who will buy these TVs? For most of us it sounds crazy to have such a large screen in our home, but at the same time television manufacturers see the market for extremely large screen sizes growing rapidly. A big picture makes a big impact and with ever-falling prices, it is expected that the demand for increasingly larger TVs will only increase. It is not expected that these giants from Hisense and TCL will immediately become bestsellers, given their high prices, but these TVs do indicate which way the market will move in the coming years.