Historical day: The first Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı’s space journey began – Last Minute World News

    The space journey of Gezeravcı, a member of the Ax-3 mission, began with the launch from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

    The Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry SpaceX’s Dragon capsule to the International Space Station (ISS), was launched at 16.49 US local time (00.49 U.S. local time) after a live countdown.

    Gezeravcı, who officially made history as an astronaut, exceeded the 100-kilometer space limit.

    Turkey’s first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı started his first speech in space with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words “The future is in the skies”.

    SpaceX company connected live to the Axiom 3 team in the Dragon capsule heading towards the International Space Station.

    Astronauts shared their first feelings and thoughts.

    Turkey’s first astronaut Gezeravcı said, “At this moment when the first Turk steps into space for Turkey’s first manned space mission, I would like to start this moment with the words of our Great Atatürk: The genius word of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey; The future is in the skies.” sent his message.

    Alper Gezeravcı will perform 13 experiments in space.

    These experiments will be carried out in microgravity and space environments in areas such as human genetics, human health and biology.

    The Falcon 9 rocket, which is 70 meters long, 3.7 meters in diameter and weighs approximately 550 tons, has the capacity to carry 22 thousand kilograms of payload in low Earth orbit, 8 thousand 300 kilograms in geostationary transfer orbit and 4 thousand kilograms on Mars.

    The 8.1-meter-long Dragon capsule, which can carry 7 people or an equal amount of cargo in its pressurized area with air flow, was designed as a spacecraft that can also carry loads in its unpressurized rear section.

    The Ax-3 mission also includes mission leader Michael Lopez-Alegria, representing the USA and Spain, Pilot Walter Villadei from the Italian Air Force, and Swedish Marcus Wandt, who participated on behalf of the European Space Agency.

    The launch, which was previously planned to take place on January 17, US local time, was postponed by SpaceX for one day to complete final checks.

