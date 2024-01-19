Historical day: The first Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı’s space journey began – Last Minute World News

#Historical #day #Turkish #astronaut #Alper #Gezeravcıs #space #journey #began #Minute #World #News

The space journey of Gezeravcı, a member of the Ax-3 mission, began with the launch from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry SpaceX’s Dragon capsule to the International Space Station (ISS), was launched at 16.49 US local time (00.49 U.S. local time) after a live countdown.

Gezeravcı, who officially made history as an astronaut, exceeded the 100-kilometer space limit.

5

FIRST MESSAGE WITH ATATÜRK’S WORD

Turkey’s first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı started his first speech in space with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words “The future is in the skies”.

SpaceX company connected live to the Axiom 3 team in the Dragon capsule heading towards the International Space Station.

Astronauts shared their first feelings and thoughts.

Turkey’s first astronaut Gezeravcı said, “At this moment when the first Turk steps into space for Turkey’s first manned space mission, I would like to start this moment with the words of our Great Atatürk: The genius word of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey; The future is in the skies.” sent his message.