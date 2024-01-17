Historical! La Vinotinto will face a world champion in March

#Historical #Vinotinto #face #world #champion #March

Since Jorge Andrés Giménez, president of the Venezuelan Football Federation, stated that the vinotinto team would face a European team on the FIFA date in March, there was much speculation about who their rival would be.

At first, it was thought that the Venezuelan national team would face a minor team such as Slovenia, Poland or Austria. However, reality will exceed the expectations of several Venezuelans.

According to César Vivar Miranda, one of the opponents that Fernando ‘Bocha’ Batista’s team will have in its preparation for the Copa América will be none other than the Italian national team.

This match will take place in the United States, where the ‘Azure’ He will have a tour of friendly matches to be in shape for the Euro Cup that will be held in Germany, simultaneously with the Copa América.

This is the sixth world champion country to face Vinotinto, after the South American team had qualifying and Copa América matches against Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, as well as playing friendlies with France and Spain.

Italy is one of the greatest teams in the history of football, having in its showcases a total of four World Cups and two European Championships, being, along with Germany, one of the European countries with the most titles.

It is important to highlight that Venezuela will be Italy’s rival due to the loss of the Peruvian team, which, finally, declined the proposal of the National. Likewise, Vinotinto’s second rival will be Guatemala.