History of the big bang theory, formulation of the theory and postulates.

The Big Bang is a cosmological theory that explains the origin of the universe. This concept was first proposed by Georges Lematre in 1927 and then further developed by physicists such as Edwin Hubble. The Big Bang implies that the universe began in an extremely dense and hot state about 13.8 billion years ago and has continued to expand since then. The Big Bang theory itself is a conceptual framework in cosmology that explains the origin of the universe. The formulation of this theory is based on a number of postulates and observational evidence that supports this model.

The main postulates of the Big Bang theory

The Big Bang theory proposes that about 13.8 billion years ago, all the matter and energy in the universe was concentrated in an extremely dense hot spot called a singularity. It marks the beginning of the universe and the zero point of time. presents a picture of the beginning of the universe. According to this theory, initially, all matter and energy was concentrated in a very small and dense point, called a singularity. At this point, temperature and density were extremely high, and there was no space or time as we know it today.

Development of the Universe.

One of the main postulates of the Big Bang theory is the expansion of the universe. After a very small and dense starting point, the universe has continued to expand ever since. Hubble’s law of redshift is evidence of this expansion, where galaxies move further away from each other as time goes by. Development of the Universe

Over time, the universe experienced expansion. In the first seconds after the Big Bang, a rapid and significant expansion occurred, known as cosmic inflation. This process explains why the universe appears uniform and balanced to a large degree.

Cosmic Inflation.

This theory takes the concept of cosmic inflation, which states that the universe expanded very quickly in a fraction of a second after the Big Bang. This inflation explains the even distribution of matter in the universe.

Formation of Elements and Galaxies

