History of the Rama Temple in India which was built after the mosque was demolished

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Rama Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Monday (22/01). This temple stands on the site of a 16th century mosque that was razed by Hindu mobs. It has become one of the most controversial religious sites in India.

In 1992, a group of Hindus razed the Babri Mosque, claiming that it had been built by Muslim invaders on the ruins of a temple dedicated to Rama, a figure in the Ramayana epic believed to be the reincarnation of the god Vishnu, triggering nationwide riots that claimed nearly 2,000 lives.

Santosh Dubey admitted that he did not regret having helped demolish it.

“It is a religious duty and I was put on this earth to accomplish that duty,” Dubey said.

“There is no evil or sin in it.”

Dubey, a “kar servak” (religious worker), was one of tens of thousands of Hindu men who tore down the magnificent mosque built in the 16th century in the holy city of Ayodha in India, on December 6, 1992.

That day was one of the darkest days for India. The disputed site is located at one of India’s biggest religious conflict hotspots, where thousands of people died in the unrest that occurred at that time.

More than 30 years later, where the mosque was once located, now stands a magnificent temple to worship Lord Rama, one of the most revered gods in Hinduism, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inauguration ceremony held Monday (22/01) was seen as the start of Modi’s unofficial campaign to be re-elected in this year’s elections, by appealing to the sympathy of Hindus who are the majority of India’s citizens.

Across India, millions of Hindus are preparing to celebrate the temple’s inauguration as a major festival, while government employees are being given half a day off.

Getty ImagesHindu devotees take selfies near the statue of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the inauguration of the Rama Temple on January 20, 2024 in Ayodhya, India.

Sitting in his modest home in a narrow alley in the city, with paint and plaster peeling from the walls, Dubey says he is proud of what he has achieved.

“If we hadn’t done what we did, the temple would never have been built,” he said.

“Religious sentiments are bigger than the constitution. I am very happy now. I have promised that I will not repair my house until Lord Rama gets his house.”

However, for Muslims, who are the largest minority in India, the day the Rama Temple was inaugurated is a day that triggers fear and painful memories.

Some of them evacuated their children out of town, worried that tensions would arise when the streets were filled with Hindus from all over the country.

“We were betrayed once, so we felt scared,” said Mohammad Shahid.

“Many people from outside will come to Ayodhya and when they come there will be problems.”

December 6, 1992 was a watershed moment in Indian history. That day was also an important moment in the rise of right-wing politics, which is now seeking a third consecutive term in office.

Many Hindus believe that the Muslim emperor Babur destroyed the temple that stood at Rama’s birthplace and built a mosque over it more than 500 years ago.

Santosh Dubey and dozens of other people have faced charges and spent years in prison, but no one has been sentenced for tearing down the mosque.

Dubey does not agree that what he did at that time was considered unlawful.

“Those who say that destroying the mosque was not a Hindu act are stupid. They are heretics, leftists, extremists and terrorists.”

BBCSantosh Dubey was one of the masses of Hindus who demolished the mosque in 1992

“We don’t go to other countries to destroy their places of worship, but if they destroy our places of worship, then it is appropriate for us to do the same to them.”

Since the mosque was founded, Muslims regularly worshiped at the mosque until 1949, when a statue of Rama was placed inside, allegedly by Hindu priests.

The mosque gates were then closed by court order. In 1986, the gates were reopened, in what many believe was at the behest of the then-ruling Congress Party, in an attempt to woo the Hindu majority.

Getty ImagesThe Muslim community took action outside the residence of Prime Minister (PM) Rajiv Gandhi regarding the Babri Mosque situation in Ayodhya.

Then in 1990, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), then just a small political party with few electoral wins, spearheaded a mass campaign for the construction of a Hindu temple at the site.

The campaign would later be seen as one of the key moments that transformed the BJP into the invincible political giant it is today, now led by Modi.

That year, tens of thousands kar sevak gathered in Ayodhya. At that time, they started moving towards the disputed location, the police opened fire on them, killing dozens of people.

Getty ImagesA number of ‘kar sevaks’ on top of the Babri Mosque shortly before it was demolished on December 6, 1992.

“The bullets fueled our anger,” said Santosh Dubey.

He was injured in the shooting.

Two years later, kar sevak gathered again in Ayodhya.

“The people guarding the disputed building fled when they saw a large crowd walking towards them carrying swords and hammers. We had rehearsed it all beforehand. We climbed the dome and took it down in a few hours.”

Dubey showed us a black and white photo on a newspaper page of a group of men brandishing guns with their hands raised and wide smiles on their faces. He said the photo was taken before the mosque was demolished.

“We were happy, because we knew what would happen that day,” he said, pointing to himself in the photo.

Getty ImagesPointing to his photo in an old newspaper, Santosh Dubey said he had no regrets

For Muslims in Ayodhya, it was a day of terror.

“Hundreds of thousands of men were scattered across Ayodhya. They carried sticks, swords and tridents. Our house was surrounded by them,” said Anwari Begum, now 65 years old.

“We ran from the house. I ran with my six-month-old baby and my small children. My husband ran behind us. When I turned around, I saw him being grabbed by several men. We had to keep running for our lives. “

The next day she learned her husband Mohammad Amin had been killed, one of at least 17 Muslims killed in the violence that broke out in Ayodhya that day.

“An eyewitness told us that he had been arrested, his arms and legs were cut off, he was put in a sack and taken away. We never found his body,” he said, crying.

BBCFor Anwari Begum, it was a terrible day that ended with the death of her husband

When he returned to his house, he found it had burned to the ground.

After many years, his family managed to rebuild a small house with two rooms in the same location.

“My husband used to take care of our family. I was left alone with six small children. We got some money from the government but it wasn’t enough. My life was ruined that day,” she said.

In the violence that hit India after the mosque was torn down, nearly 2,000 people were killed. More than 900 people died in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, and about two-thirds were Muslims.

There were killings in other cities including Jaipur, Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Getty Images”Hundreds of thousands of men are scattered across Ayodhya. They carry sticks, swords and tridents. Our house is surrounded by them,” said Anwari Begum.

In Ayodhya, Mohammad Shahid’s father, Mohammad Sabir, was also brutally murdered.

“They beat him and then doused him and my uncle with oil and set them on fire. We found their bodies,” he said.

“This country wants to forget what happened. But Muslims will never forget it. This is a dark day for us.”

The family had a business supplying wooden carvings to temples in Ayodhya. The workshop was razed to the ground, and Shahid was forced to become a rickshaw driver to earn a living.

Getty Images For Muslims in Ayodhya, the day the Babri Mosque was demolished was a dark day.

Like Shahid, Anwari Begum wants her son Sohrab, who is in his 30s, to flee for safety on the day of the inauguration of the temple built from the ruins of the mosque.

“I’m not scared, but I’m nervous,” Sohrab told the BBC.

“It’s said that 70,000 to 100,000 people will come. The atmosphere could become tense, that’s why Muslims are thinking about leaving. But I’m not going. I don’t think anything will happen.”

In Ayodhya, the temple site was dotted with cranes and diggers that sent dust into the air ahead of the inauguration. Thousands of workers filled the area.

The temple cost US$217 million (Rp. 3.3 trillion) to build, funded by private donations, the temple trust said. The renovation of the city was carried out by the government and is estimated to cost more than US$3 billion.

Getty ImagesThe construction of this temple cost US$217 million (Rp. 3.3 trillion).

Amid construction, hundreds of proud worshipers flocked to catch a glimpse of the idol, and their consecration ritual in the new temple was already underway.

Poonam Ohri, 40, had tears of joy rolling down her cheeks.

“Our dreams have come true because of Modi and the BJP government. I am very happy.”

Badri Narayan, an elderly farmer who has traveled hundreds of miles, said his happiness knew no bounds.

“When I visited previously, the statue of Lord Rama was in a makeshift tent. The tent was soaked because of the rain. Tears started to fill my eyes when I saw that,” he told the BBC.

“And now he is being released because of Modi.”

BBCFor many devotees of Lord Ram, like Poonam Ohri, this is an emotional time.

Prime Minister Modi has asked people not to come to Ayodhya on January 22 and light lights in their homes. But he also said everyone could visit starting the next day.

And it’s the days after the official ceremony that worry some in the Muslim community.

“If the government contacted us and gave assurances that nothing would happen, it would prevent people from leaving, but so far they have not done that,” said Azam Qadri, a Muslim community leader.

Sohrab said “political leaders should have come to us and said what happened to you was wrong, they should have shown mercy, but they didn’t”.

Regarding the new temple being opened, he said: “We feel happy that they are building their temple, but we are also sad because the temple was built after destroying a mosque.”

BBCMohammad Shahid said the city’s Muslim community accepted the decision made by the Supreme Court

Mohammad Shahid said Hindus had the right to build the temple after the Supreme Court awarded them the location.

“We do not accept the decision happily, but what can we do,” he said.

After years in court, the disputed site was handed over to Hindus in a Supreme Court ruling in 2019, although judges also ruled that the mosque’s demolition was unlawful.

The decision was based on archaeological evidence showing that the features of the mosque’s foundation “suggest Hindu origins”.

It is also said that the evidence in these records proves that there is Hindu belief and belief that this site is the birthplace of Rama.

However, it is not proven that any temple was destroyed to build a mosque.

The court also ordered separate land to be given to Muslims to build a mosque. It is 15 miles from Ayodhya, now the land is overgrown and empty.

The distance is too far, says Qadri: “If the government gives as much attention to building roads and ring roads as it does to the temple, then construction should start there too.”

BBCThe land given to the Muslim community for the construction of a new mosque is in stark contrast to the temple

Prime Minister Modi and the BJP are expected to win general elections later this year after the temple’s inauguration.

Many accused him and his party of violating the constitution, turning a religious event into a state-sponsored event.

But local BJP MP Lallu Singh saw no reason why Modi should not attend.

“If the prime minister is Hindu, why doesn’t he visit the largest Hindu religious center? What can stop him? Lord Rama is the cultural representative of this country,” he told the BBC.

“Majority culture dominates the country, so the PM who made the opening was 100% right. That doesn’t mean we discriminate on the basis of religion.”

Getty ImagesQuestions were raised about BJP leader Narendra Modi, who attended the opening

There has also been controversy surrounding the transfer of idols to unfinished temples, with some Hindu religious leaders accusing the government of prioritizing voting over the sanctity of Hindu rituals.

“I don’t want to comment on what our religious leaders say. But the place for erecting sacred idols is complete. More worshipers can come easily now, that’s why we are opening it,” the lawmaker said.

In 1992, senior BJP leaders expressed regret over the mosque’s demolition and said it should not have happened. How does Lallu Singh feel about it now?

“I’m sure what happened was right,” he said.

Most Muslims and Hindus contacted by the BBC do not think that in the long term there will be more hostility in Ayodhya.

But some see Ayodhya as just the beginning – disputes and court cases are already underway over mosques in the cities of Mathura and Varanasi, which many call by the ancient name Kashi.

“We had to wait for 450 years to get Lord Rama’s birthplace. I hope Kashi and Mathura will soon be ours too,” said Aakash Jadhav, a 21-year-old Hindu.

