History of the Separation of China and Taiwan, from the Qing Dynasty to the Modern Era

Chess pieces in front of Taiwan and China flags. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – The history of the separation of China and Taiwan stretches through various significant stages, becoming a complex narrative that reflects the dynamics of political and geopolitical change in East Asia.

In the early 20th century, the weakening Qing dynasty provided the backdrop for the emergence of reform movements aimed at overcoming Western imperialism and internal discontent.

The Xinhai Revolution of 1911 shook the foundations of the Qing Dynasty, paving the way for the founding of the Republic of China in 1912.

Sun Yat-sen played an important role in the Xinhai Revolution which led to the overthrow of the Qing Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China on January 1, 1912.

The overthrow of Emperor Puyi of the Qing Dynasty marked the end of more than two thousand years of monarchy in China.

After the Qing Dynasty collapsed, Sun Yat-sen was elected as the first president of the Republic of China, but his reign was short.

After that, there was a struggle for power in the Chinese Civil War which lasted from 1927 to 1949.

This was a period of tension between the Kuomintang Party (KMT) led by Chiang Kai-shek and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) led by Mao Zedong.