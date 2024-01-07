History Today: Galileo Galilei Discovered 3 Moons on Jupiter

#History #Today #Galileo #Galilei #Discovered #Moons #Jupiter

SPACE — On January 7, 1610, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei discovered three moons orbiting Jupiter. The three are Callisto, Europa, and Io.

Initially, when Galileo looked at Jupiter through his telescope, he noticed what he thought were three small stars in the background. He also sketched the location.

The next day, Galileo returned to his telescope and saw that the three stars were not where he thought they were. Instead of remaining in Jupiter’s background like other stars, they move with Jupiter.

Image of Jupiter and three of its four Galilean moons through an amateur telescope, similar to what Galileo may have seen in 1610. Image: NASA

Galileo also realized that Jupiter had other objects orbiting it, moons. These three moons were the first natural satellites humans had ever seen in the solar system, other than our moon on Earth. Source: Space.com

Also Read:  Hubble Telescope Captures Photo of Mysterious Spokes in Saturn's Rings, What Are They?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Acer takes on Samsung with a ‘beast’ of a monitor
Acer takes on Samsung with a ‘beast’ of a monitor
Posted on
Surprise resignation at Digi 24. The famous TV presenter who left the station after 12 years
Surprise resignation at Digi 24. The famous TV presenter who left the station after 12 years
Posted on
Light at the end of the tunnel! This is the deadline for which Leones would wait for Harold Ramírez
Light at the end of the tunnel! This is the deadline for which Leones would wait for Harold Ramírez
Posted on
Why Vitamin C is Your Best Friend Now
Why Vitamin C is Your Best Friend Now
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News