History Today: Galileo Galilei Discovered 3 Moons on Jupiter

History Today: Galileo Galilei Discovered Moons of Jupiter

SPACE — On January 7, 1610, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei discovered three moons orbiting Jupiter. The three are Callisto, Europa, and Io.

Initially, when Galileo looked at Jupiter through his telescope, he noticed what he thought were three small stars in the background. He also sketched the location.

The next day, Galileo returned to his telescope and saw that the three stars were not where he thought they were. Instead of remaining in Jupiter’s background like other stars, they move with Jupiter.

Image of Jupiter and three of its four Galilean moons through an amateur telescope, similar to what Galileo may have seen in 1610. Image: NASA

Galileo also realized that Jupiter had other objects orbiting it, moons. These three moons were the first natural satellites humans had ever seen in the solar system, other than our moon on Earth. Source: Space.com