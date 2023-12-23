History Today: Giovanni Cassini Discovers Saturn’s Moon Rhea

#History #Today #Giovanni #Cassini #Discovers #Saturns #Moon #Rhea

SPACE — On December 23, 1672, Italian astronomer Giovanni Cassini discovered Rhea, the second largest moon orbiting Saturn. Rhea consists of rock and ice covered in craters.

Rhea is also the only moon found to have an oxygen atmosphere. Rhea was the second moon discovered by Cassini. One year earlier, he discovered another moon of Saturn, Iapetus.

Rhea was not officially named until 1847. British astronomer John Herschel suggested that Saturn’s moons be named Titan. In Greek mythology, the Titans were the brothers and sisters of Cronus, whom the Romans called Saturn.

Cassini originally named the moons he discovered Sidera Lodoicea, meaning Star of Louis, after King Louis XIV. Because Cassini discovered four moons of Saturn, NASA named its spacecraft Cassini. Source: Space.com

Also read: Cassini-Huygens, the most valuable suicide mission between Titan and Saturn

Also Read:  17 Exoplanets May Have Seas of Ice and Geysers

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Valais: a man accidentally kills a dog instead of a wolf
Valais: a man accidentally kills a dog instead of a wolf
Posted on
Israel Prepares to End Military Ground Operations in the Gaza Strip
Israel Prepares to End Military Ground Operations in the Gaza Strip
Posted on
At the request of many families. VW will make this change
At the request of many families. VW will make this change
Posted on
NASA has found 17 planets that may have oceans beneath their surface
NASA has found 17 planets that may have oceans beneath their surface
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News