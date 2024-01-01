History Today: Giuseppe Piazzi Discovers Ceres, a Dwarf Planet Allegedly Inhabited

SPACE — On January 1, 1801, a Sicilian astronomer named Giuseppe Piazzi discovered the dwarf planet Ceres orbiting the sun between Mars and Jupiter. At that time, Ceres was considered a planet.

However, as astronomers discovered more objects orbiting the same region over the next few decades, they downgraded Ceres and all the other objects to asteroid status.

However, in 2006, a major debate about Pluto’s planetary status caused astronomers to redefine what it meant to be a planet.

Since then, Ceres has been reclassified as a dwarf planet. Fate then befell Pluto, whose status was downgraded from a planet to a dwarf planet.

Despite being the smallest known dwarf planet, Ceres is the largest object in the asteroid belt. In fact, currently scientists suspect there is life on Ceres. Source: Space.com

