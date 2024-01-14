History Today: Huygens’ Spacecraft Lands on Saturn’s Titan

SPACE — On January 14, 2005, the Huygens spacecraft landed on one of Saturn’s moons, Titan. The vehicle belonging to the European Space Agency (ESA) was aboard NASA’s Cassini spacecraft to Saturn’s largest moon.

It separated from its mother ship, Cassini, about three weeks before landing on the cold lunar surface. It was the first time a spacecraft had landed on a moon in the outer solar system.

Huygens took some amazing photos and collected a lot of data. From this daring act of death, Huygens revealed that Titan has lakes and seas of liquid methane and ethane. The methane and ethane fall in the form of rain from Titan’s hydrocarbon clouds.

Hours after landing, Huygens lost his ability to survive. Since then, Huygens has been frozen in the cold and damp blanket of Titan’s surface. Also read: Cassini-Huygens, the most valuable suicide mission between Titan and Saturn

Source: Space.com

