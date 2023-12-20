History Today: Mount Wilson Observatory Founded

#History #Today #Mount #Wilson #Observatory #Founded

SPACE — On December 20, 1904, the Mount Wilson Observatory was founded. The astronomical observatory was the brainchild of solar astronomer George Ellery Hale.

Ellery Hale was a professor at the University of Chicago who is best known for discovering magnetic fields in sunspots.

Initially, in 1889, two Harvard astronomers began testing observing conditions at Mount Wilson. But rain and snow damaged many of their instruments.

Not to mention, clouds blocked their view of the stars. Finally, they gave up on making the telescope, but they had ordered glass for the lens.

Also Read: Today’s History: Apollo 17 Astronauts Become the Last Humans on the Moon

The astronomers then gave it to Hale. After that, Hale completed construction in Wisconsin, because he thought Mount Wilson was too far from Chicago.

Later, he visited Mount Wilson in 1903 and changed his mind when he saw how clear the sky was. He signed a 99-year land lease in June 1904.

On December 20, he received word that the Carnegie Institution would fund the observatory. Source: Space.com

Also Read:  This will be the first European rover

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Posted on
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Posted on
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Posted on
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News